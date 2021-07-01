2021 Wimbledon, Andy Murray wins in five sets: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 01, 2021, 02:58 am

Andy Murray has won the second round clash at 2021 Wimbledon

Andy Murray worked hard to beat Oscar Otte in the second round of the 2021 Wimbledon. The Scotsman prevailed in a five-set battle against Otte. After winning the first set, Murray lost momentum by going down in the next two sets. However, he fought back and won the final two sets. Murray sealed a 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win. Here's more.

Details

Murray seizes control after trailing against Otte

Murray broke Otte to go 3-2 up in the first set before prevailing 6-3. In the second set, Murray took an early 3-1 lead before Otte fought back (6-4). Murray was undone in the seventh game in the third set to trail 3-4 before losing 4-6. The 34-year-old then served at 5-3 to force a decider. He gained control in the fifth, winning 6-2.

Stats

Key stats of Murray against Otte

Murray hammered in seven aces in the match. Notably, he made zero double faults for the second game in succession. Murray converted seven of the 12 breakpoints. The two-time Wimbledon champion won 151 points and sealed 26 games. He also won 93 service points and 19 service games.

Do you know?

Murray wins his 59th match at Wimbledon

Murray won his 59th match at Wimbledon and has a win-loss record of 59-10 now. Overall, he pocketed his 192nd win at Grand Slams. This was Murray's 13th season appearance at Wimbledon. He has now advanced to the third round in all these seasons.

Kyrgios

Kyrgios prevails in five-set thriller

Australia's Nick Kyrgios won a thrilling five-set battle 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 9-7 against 21st seed Ugo Humbert in the first round of Wimbledon 2021. "He is an incredible kid and I knew I was a massive underdog," said 26-year-old Kyrgios. "Not too bad for a part-time player," said the world number 60. Kyrgios will play Italy's Gianluca Mager in the second round.

Men's singles

Queen's champion Matteo Berrettini continues his run, Shapovalov advances

Queen's champion Matteo Berrettini continued his run on the grass by seeing off Argentina's Guido Pella to reach the second round. Notably, Berrettini fired 20 aces, produced 47 winners, and won the final eight games. He sealed the tie 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Denis Shapovalov advanced to the third round after Pablo Andujar withdrew with a rib injury.

Women's singles

Iga Swiatek advances to third round, Venus Williams ousted

In the women's singles, 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek beat Russia's Vera Zvonareva 6-1, 6-3. Swiatek has advanced to the third round. Venus Williams' singles tournament at Wimbledon is over following a 7-5, 6-0 loss to Tunisian 21st seed Ons Jabeur. Eighth seed Karolina Pliskova won alongside Spain's 2017 champion Garbine Muguruza. Fourth seed Sofia Kenin faltered alongside ninth seed Belinda Bencic.