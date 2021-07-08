2021 Wimbledon: Karolina Pliskova reaches her second Grand Slam final

Karolina Pliskova reaches her maiden final at Wimbledon

Eighth seed Karolina Pliskova stormed into her second Grand Slam final with an emphatic win over Aryna Sabalenka. The Czech player staged a scintillating comeback in the semi-final of 2021 Wimbledon after losing the opening set. She outclassed Sabalenka, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, in what turned out to be an action-packed match. Pliskova will now face world number one Ashleigh Barty in the final.

How did the match pan out?

Both Sabalenka and Pliskova were on the charge in the first set. They were level-pegging at 5-5 before the former reeled off two consecutive games. The set was decided after 45 minutes. Pliskova bounced back in the second set, claiming a 4-2 lead. She eventually won 6-4. She had the upper hand in the deciding set as well, thereby making a dramatic turnaround.

Wimbledon London, United Kingdom Thursday, 8 Jul 2021 Karolina Pliskova Czech Republic 5 6 6 Aryna Sabalenka Belarus 7 4 4 Karolina Pliskova - Aryna Sabalenka 14 Aces 18 4 Double faults 4 65% First serve % 67% 78% Win % on first serve 75% 69% Win % on second serve 48% 2/10 Tiebreaks won 1/1 34 Receiving points won 21 96 Points won 87 9 Max points won in a row 5

Maiden final for Pliskova at Wimbledon

Pliskova has reached her maiden final at Wimbledon. Overall, she has qualified for her second final at Grand Slams. Pliskova had played the 2016 US Open final where she lost to former world number one Angelique Kerber.

A look at the interesting facts

This was the first time since 2010 that the loser of the opening set won a women's singles semi-final at Wimbledon. Russia's Vera Zvonareva had defeated Tsvetana Pironkova 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in 2010. Meanwhile, Pliskova, who achieved this feat, will face Barty on Saturday. Notably, no second seed has reached the final of Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2009.

Pliskova

Pliskova set to return to the Top 10

In the recent WTA Rankings, which were released on the first day of 2021 Wimbledon, Pliskova fell out of the Top 10. This happened with the former world number one for the first time in nearly five years. She is set to return to the Top 10 on Monday. Pliskova will vie for her maiden Grand Slam title on Saturday.