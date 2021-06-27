Home / News / Sports News / 2021 Wimbledon: All that you need to know
2021 Wimbledon: All that you need to know

Rajdeep Saha
The Wimbledon 2021 event will start from June 28 onwards

The 2021 Wimbledon is set to start from June 28 onwards with several top players ready to make their presence felt in the men's and women's singles events. However, the absence of certain ace players has also taken a bit of shine away from the prestigious tournament. Ahead of the 2021 Wimbledon, we present the major details of the Grand Slam event.

Sania Mirza

All eyes will be on the returning Sania Mirza

India's tennis star Sania Mirza is set to return in the women's doubles event, partnering Bethanie Mattek-Sands. Recently, the duo lost in the first round at Eastbourne International. Sania had returned to court earlier this year at the Qatar Open. She was also seen participating in Dubai. Post-Wimbledon, Sania will be participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Can Federer make his presence felt?

Roger Federer has won 20 Grand Slam honors and can steer past Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who is tied alongside him. He has won eight Wimbledon honors in his career. Federer had decided to withdraw from the 2021 French Open after winning his third-round encounter, citing the need to take care of his body. The 39-year-old revealed that his focus will be on Wimbledon.

Notable stars set to miss 2021 Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal had earlier announced he won't be taking part in Wimbledon this year. World number five Dominic Thiem pulled out because of a wrist injury. He is expected to be sidelined for several weeks. In women's singles, Naomi Osaka pulled out of Wimbledon in order to prepare for the upcoming Olympics. Simona Halep withdrew as well because of an injured left calf.

How to watch the event in India?

Fans in India can watch the 2021 Wimbledon live on the Star Sports Network. They can stream the Grand Slam event live on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

