2021 Wimbledon: Federer proceeds to last 16 despite dropping set

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 10:30 pm

2021 Wimbledon: Roger Federer humbles Cameron Norrie, advances to fourth round

Swiss ace Roger Federer advanced to last 16 in 2021 Wimbledon after beating Cameron Norrie. The 39-year-old overcame Norrie, 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in the third round after over two hours. Federer was at his best in the first two sets before stumbling. The former had survived a similar scare in his first-round victory against Adrian Mannarino. Here's more.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Norrie was off to an ideal start, holding a 3-2 lead in the first set. However, Federer found his touch and reeled off three quick games. Although Norrie won another game, the Swiss maestro closed the opening set after 30 minutes. Federer broke early in the next set, winning 6-4. Norrie took a set off Federer but the latter sailed through eventually.

Federer

Federer wins his 104th match at Wimbledon

Federer has won his 104th match at Wimbledon, his most at a Grand Slam. He remains the only player with over 100 match-wins in the prestigious tournament. Besides, Federer has pocketed his first ATP win against the 25-year-old Norrie. The former will next face Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in the fourth round. Notably, Federer defeated Sonego in the 2019 Roland Garros.

Do you know?

Federer claims his 18th third-round win at Wimbledon

Federer has never lost a third-round match at Wimbledon. He is now 18-0 in such matches (69-5 at Grand Slams). His last defeat in the third round of a major came at Australian Open (2015), where he lost to Andreas Seppi.