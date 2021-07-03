Home / News / Sports News / 2021 Wimbledon: Federer proceeds to last 16 despite dropping set
Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Federer proceeds to last 16 despite dropping set

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 10:30 pm
2021 Wimbledon: Federer proceeds to last 16 despite dropping set
2021 Wimbledon: Roger Federer humbles Cameron Norrie, advances to fourth round

Swiss ace Roger Federer advanced to last 16 in 2021 Wimbledon after beating Cameron Norrie. The 39-year-old overcame Norrie, 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in the third round after over two hours. Federer was at his best in the first two sets before stumbling. The former had survived a similar scare in his first-round victory against Adrian Mannarino. Here's more.

In this article
Match

How did the match pan out?

Norrie was off to an ideal start, holding a 3-2 lead in the first set. However, Federer found his touch and reeled off three quick games. Although Norrie won another game, the Swiss maestro closed the opening set after 30 minutes. Federer broke early in the next set, winning 6-4. Norrie took a set off Federer but the latter sailed through eventually.

Federer

Federer wins his 104th match at Wimbledon

Federer has won his 104th match at Wimbledon, his most at a Grand Slam. He remains the only player with over 100 match-wins in the prestigious tournament. Besides, Federer has pocketed his first ATP win against the 25-year-old Norrie. The former will next face Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in the fourth round. Notably, Federer defeated Sonego in the 2019 Roland Garros.

Do you know?

Federer claims his 18th third-round win at Wimbledon

Federer has never lost a third-round match at Wimbledon. He is now 18-0 in such matches (69-5 at Grand Slams). His last defeat in the third round of a major came at Australian Open (2015), where he lost to Andreas Seppi.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2021 Wimbledon, Angelique Kerber reaches fourth round: Records broken

Latest News

Kawasaki is offering discounts worth Rs. 30,000 on these bikes

Auto

Actor Pracheen Chauhan arrested in alleged molestation case, gets bail

Entertainment

2021 Wimbledon, Angelique Kerber reaches fourth round: Records broken

Sports

Has Nora Fatehi lost Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's 'Ganpath'?

Entertainment

England pacer Ollie Robinson eligible to play despite eight-match ban

Sports

Latest Sports News

Mohamed Salah to miss Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Details here

Sports

AIBA adds three weight categories for men, two for women

Sports

Copa America: Brazil beat Chile, will face Peru in semi-finals

Sports

Smith could miss T20 WC to be fit for Ashes

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, Italy beat Belgium 2-1: Records broken

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

2021 Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic secures his 75th Wimbledon win

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Mannarino retires through injury; Roger Federer advances

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Decoding the stats of Stefanos Tsitsipas

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: A look at Roger Federer in numbers

Sports
Trending Topics