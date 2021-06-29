Home / News / Sports News / 2021 Wimbledon: Mannarino retires through injury; Roger Federer advances
2021 Wimbledon: Mannarino retires through injury; Roger Federer advances

Parth Dhall
2021 Wimbledon: Mannarino retires through injury; Roger Federer advances

Swiss ace Roger Federer is off to a winning start in the 2021 Wimbledon on the Centre Court. The 39-year-old was leading 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 3-6, 6-2 after his opponent Adrian Mannarino retired through injury, in the first round. Despite stumbling throughout, Federer gave a display of his imperious back-hand strokes. This was his seventh victory over the Frenchman. Here are further details.

How did the match pan out?

Federer certainly looked rusty at the start but gained his touch. He broke Mannarino's serve after leading 5-4 to wrap up the set. The latter bounced back in the second set, having unsettled Federer in a tie-break finish. He outclassed Federer in the following set too. Federer then raised his game to win the next set. Mannarino retired through injury eventually.

A look at the stats

Federer registered 124 points and 16 aces in the match. He registered 54 winners in the match. Federer also clinched 29 out of 35 net points (83%). While Mannarino recorded 31 unforced errors, Federer recorded as many as 45.

Federer extends his ATP head-to-head record against Mannarino

Federer now has an ATP head-to-head record of 7-0 against Mannarino. This was his third victory over the Frenchman on grass-court. Federer also defeated him in the last 16 of 2018 Wimbledon. In fact, the Swiss maestro had lost only one out of the last 16 sets contested between the two players before the match. Federer is now 6-3 in the ongoing season.

