2021 Wimbledon: Sania Mirza, Bethanie Mattek-Sands off to winning start

Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 01, 2021, 11:43 pm
2021 Wimbledon: Sania Mirza, Bethanie Mattek-Sands off to winning start
2021 Wimbledon: Sania Mirza and Bethanie Mattek-Sands advance to second round

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands opened their 2021 Wimbledon campaign with a win. The duo knocked out sixth seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi, proceeding to the second round of the women's doubles event. Sania and Mattek-Sands won 7-5, 6-3 against the American-Chilean duo in over an hour. Here are further details.

Wimbledon, Doubles
London, United Kingdom
Sania Mirza / Bethanie Mattek-Sands
7
6
Desirae Krawczyk / Alexa Guarachi
5
3
ania Mirza / Bethanie Mattek-Sands
-
Desirae Krawczyk / Alexa Guarachi
2
Aces
2
3
Double faults
1
76%
First serve %
77%
78%
Win % on first serve
65%
59%
Win % on second serve
53%
2/5
Tiebreaks won
0/3
24
Receiving points won
19
76
Points won
59
7
Max points won in a row
5
How did the match pan out?

Both the pairs were on the charge in the first set. However, the Indo-American pair of Mirza and Bethanie broke first after the score was tied at 5-5. They finally overcame Krawczyk and Guarachi in a span of 55 minutes. Mirza and Bethanie yet again broke first in the second set, claiming a 4-1 lead. The duo then won the match-point with an ace.

A look at the stats

Sania and Bethanie racked up a total of 76 points. Meanwhile, Krawczyk and Guarachi won six winners. They recorded less unforced errors (5) than the India-American pair (6). Sania and Bethanie clinched 38% of the receiving points (24/64).

Sania made her WTA comeback this year

Sania made her WTA comeback this year at the Qatar Open. The 34-year-old, along with Andreja Klepac reached the tournament's semi-finals. The pair then lost the Round of 16 match at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Thereafter, Sania partnered her incumbent doubles partner Mattek-Sands in Eastbourne. The Indian now eyes her second Wimbledon title (women's doubles), having won along with Martina Hingis in 2015.

Here are the notable women's singles results

In the women's singles event, world number one Ashleigh Barty proceeded to the third round after beating Russia's Anna Blinkova 6-4, 6-3. Elsewhere, Magda Linette stunned third seed Elina Svitolina, winning 6-3, 6-4. The winner of 2021 French Open, Barbora Krejcikova, outlasted Germany's Andrea Petkovic 7-5, 6-4. Meanwhile, 16th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova defeated Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3.

