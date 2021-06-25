Dominic Thiem pulls out of 2021 Wimbledon with wrist injury

Dominic Thiem will miss the 2021 Wimbledon Championship

World number five men's singles tennis player Dominic Thiem has withdrawn from the 2021 Wimbledon with a wrist injury. Thiem is expected to be sidelined for several weeks. The 2020 US Open champion had retired from his match against Adrian Mannarino in Mallorca on Tuesday. Thiem said he will be aiming to recover quickly and make a return. Here's more.

How did the injury surface?

Playing at the Eastbourne International 2021 event, Thiem was forced to retire in in the match against Mannarino. The 27-year-old Austrian had been leading 5-2 in the first set when he struck a forehand and appeared to hurt his right wrist. Thiem had a medical timeout before retiring from the match.

Thiem will wear a wrist splint for five weeks

As per reports, Thiem will need to wear a wrist splint for five weeks. This is after tests found he had a 'detachment of the posterior sheath of the ulnar side of the right wrist. Thiem was set to feature at the upcoming Wimbledon, starting from Monday but the injury comes as a blow.

I'm going to do everything the doctors say: Thiem

"I'm going to do everything the doctors say in order to recover as quickly as possible," Thiem posted on social media site Instagram. "I will do my best to be back on the court soon," he added.

Thiem will not participate in Tokyo

Last week, he announced his decision to withdraw from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, starting next month. Thiem said he didn't feel ready to play his best for his country. However, he had decided to focus on Wimbledon. Since his US Open win, Thiem hasn't fared well at Grand Slams. He lost in the quarters, fourth round, and first round of the last three Slams.

Thiem has had a horrific run in 2021

Two-time French Open finalist Thiem had suffered a shocking exit in the first round this year. He lost against Pablo Andujar 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 4-6. At the Lyon Open, he crashed out in his first match. In Rome, he was beaten in the second round. Alexander Zverev had defeated Thiem in the semis in Madrid. Thiem lost in Dubai and Qatar too.