2021 Wimbledon: Alexander Zverev overcomes Tennys Sandgren in second round

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 01, 2021, 05:31 pm
Fourth seed Alexander Zverev claimed a straight-set victory over America's Tennys Sandgren in the second round of 2021 Wimbledon. The German has advanced to the third round, beating Sandgren 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 after nearly two hours. Zverev earned his second straight-set victory in London this year, after defeating Tallon Griekspoor in the opening cash. This was his second ATP victory over Sandgren.

How did the match pan out?

The first set was evenly contested as both Zverev and Sandgren played top-level tennis. However, the former broke after 5-5, winning the first set after 40 minutes. Although Sandgren won the first game in the following set, Zverev claimed four back-to-back games to have the lead. The German dominated Sandgren in the final too, thereby proceeding to the third round.

Zverev has a 2-0 lead over Sandgren (ATP H2H)

In his second-round victory, Zverev gathered a total of 97 points and struck 13 aces. He won 43 percent of the receiving points (39/91) and 36 winners. Zverev also won 27 out of 34 net points. On the other hand, Sandgren recorded 25 unforced errors. Zverev now has a 2-0 lead in the ATP head-to-head series over Sandgren.

