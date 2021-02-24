Home / News / Sports News / India vs England: Visitors manage only 112 in first innings
Sports

India vs England: Visitors manage only 112 in first innings

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Feb 24, 2021, 06:52 pm
India vs England: Visitors manage only 112 in first innings

Indian spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin disarrayed England in the second session on Day 1 of the ongoing Motera Test (D/N).

As a result, the visitors have been bundled out for 112 in the first innings.

Local boy Axar took a five-wicket haul, while Ashwin worked in tandem with him in the second session.

Here is more on the same.

In this article
How did the innings pan out? Axar, Ashwin dismantle England A notable feature of the Motera track Crawley's knock the only positive for England

Session

How did the innings pan out?

England continued to falter in the second session after India got rid of Root and Crawley.

They lost as many as six wickets including Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Jack Leach.

Meanwhile, Ashwin and Axar shared nine wickets, with the latter snapping up a five-wicket haul (6).

India are in complete control of the Test presently.

Duo

Axar, Ashwin dismantle England

After taking a historic five-for in his debut Test, local boy Axar Patel continued his assault in Ahmedabad as well.

He was among the wickets in the second session after striking initially.

Notably, Axar took his second five-wicket haul in Tests after scalping one in his maiden Test.

Meanwhile, Ashwin also perturbed the English batsmen duly, taking three wickets.

Information

A notable feature of the Motera track

On the incumbent Motera track, the spinners have been able to keep the ball straight despite giving revolutions. The wicket, which is rolled up with red soil, comprises of turn, pace and bounce. Notably, four days of play is still left.

England

Crawley's knock the only positive for England

The English batsmen failed to get going on Day 1.

Opener Zak Crawley was the only one who looked comfortable early on.

He firmly held one end, and went on to slam his fourth Test fifty.

Meanwhile, none of the others were able to cross even the 20-run mark.

England, who were on 74/2 at one stage, perished in front of the Indian spinners.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
India vs England, Third Test: England lose four wickets
Latest News
Ellie Goulding expecting first child, is almost 8 months pregnant
Entertainment
New coronavirus variants in India: All you need to know
Science
Yogi Adityanath takes jibe at Samajwadi Party's red cap
Politics
Undertrial killed inside Tihar, HC expresses shock: Details
Delhi
Set on fire after gang rape attempt failed, alleges girl
India
Latest Sports News
Indian Super League 2020-21: Key details about the playoffs
Sports
All England Championships 2021: Everything you need to know
Sports
India vs England: Bumrah, Sundar return; England recall Anderson, Archer
Sports
India vs England, 3rd Test: Visitors elect to bat
Sports
This day, that year: When Tendulkar smashed first ever double-century
Sports
Trending Topics