Home / News / Sports News / County Championship: Decoding the stats of Ravichandran Ashwin
Sports

County Championship: Decoding the stats of Ravichandran Ashwin

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 04:23 pm
County Championship: Decoding the stats of Ravichandran Ashwin
Here are the stats of Ravichandran Ashwin in County Championship

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made headlines with his phenomenal performance in the 2021 County Championship. Ashwin, who represented Surrey against Somerset, registered figures of 6/27 in the second innings. The senior spinner, who was the leading wicket-taker in the recently-concluded WTC, was at his best ahead of the five-match series against England. Let us have a look at his stats in the County Championship.

In this article
Figures

Ashwin's best figures in County Cricket

In the first innings, Ashwin took only one wicket and conceded 99 runs. The tables turned in the second innings when he recorded his best figures (6/27) in County championship. These are his second-best figures in First-class cricket outside India after his 7/83 against WI in 2016. Ashwin has previously snapped up two six-wicket hauls in the competition (both against his current team Surrey).

Information

His stats in County Championship

Having represented Worcestershire, Nottinghamshire, and Surrey, Ashwin has picked up 61 wickets from just 10 games in County Championship. The tally includes as many as 7 five-wicket hauls. In addition to this, Ashwin has scored 553 runs with the bat.

Feats

A look at the feats attained by Ashwin

Ashwin opened the bowling in the both the innings. He became the first spinner in 11 years to bowl the first over (County Championship) since 2010. Ashwin has now taken most five-fors (3) while opening the bowling in the past 15 years (County Championship). He conceded the fewest runs by any spinner (27) for a five-for (County Championship) while opening the bowling since 2006.

Do you know?

Ashwin scripts these records

Ashwin's 6/27 is the cheapest five-wicket haul by a Surrey spinner since 2011 when Pragyan Ojha took 6/8 against Northamptonshire. The last instance of a spinner bowling the first over in a FC match in England was recorded in 2010 (Claude Henderson vs Surrey).

Twitter Post

WATCH: Ashwin's six-for in the second innings

Records

Difference between batting and bowling averages

Ashwin has a difference of 11.53 between his batting (36.86) and bowling averages (25.32) in the County Championship. Since his debut season in 2017, only Darren Stevens (13.56) has a higher difference between batting and bowling averages (players with 500+ runs and 50+ wickets in the championship). Notably, Ashwin batted at number six for Surrey against Somerset.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Premier League: Decoding the stats of Mohamed Salah

Latest News

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin secures FAA license for manned missions

Technology

Sensex jumps 255 points to end at a fresh record

Business

Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs. 18,000 crore for new factory

Auto

Olympics: Decoding the records which might never get broken

Sports

Playing Sita in 'Adipurush' comes with lot of responsibility: Kriti

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

Premier League: Decoding the stats of Mohamed Salah

Sports

Decoding the records Lionel Messi can script in 2021-22 season

Sports

Premier League 2021-22: New signings who could make maximum impact

Sports

Fourth T20I: Starc's heroics powers Australia to win against WI

Sports

India Women lose four successive white-ball series: Decoding the numbers

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Ashwin shows his brilliance with fifer for Surrey against Somerset

Sports

Indian spinner R Ashwin scripts history in County Championship

Sports

County Championship: Hashim Amla defies odds with record-breaking knock

Sports

County Championship: Mohammad Abbas registers hat-trick for Hampshire

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin News

ICC World Test Championship 2019-21: Decoding the key stats

Sports

WTC final: How does Ravichandran Ashwin perform against New Zealand

Sports

ICC World Test Championship: How have Indian bowlers fared?

Sports

Kumble-Harbhajan vs Ashwin-Jadeja: Comparing the two spin-bowling pairs (Tests)

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin vs Harbhajan Singh: Statistical comparison (after 78 Tests)

Sports
Trending Topics