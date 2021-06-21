Home / News / Sports News / Decoding the stats of Kyle Jamieson in Test cricket
Sports

Decoding the stats of Kyle Jamieson in Test cricket

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 06:07 pm
Decoding the stats of Kyle Jamieson in Test cricket
Here are the stats of Kyle Jamieson in Test cricket

New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson tore apart the Indian batting line-up on Day 3 of the ongoing World Test Championship at the Rose Bowl. Jamieson, who is playing his eighth Test, registered his fifth five-wicket haul in the format. He registered bowling figures of 5/31 as India were bundled out for 217. We take a look at his numbers in Test cricket.

In this article
WTC final

WTC final: How did he perform in the first innings?

Jamieson, on Sunday, became the first bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the WTC final. He ignited India's batting collapse even though skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane had gained momentum. Jamieson dismissed Kohli and Rishabh Pant in quick succession in the morning session yesterday. He also uprooted Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah in the innings.

Feats

Five five-fors in first eight Tests

Jamieson has become the first New Zealand bowler to get his fifth five-for within his first eight Tests. The tall seamer also has most wickets for New Zealand after the first eight Tests. He has surpassed Jack Cowie on the list, who took 41 wickets. Shane Bond (38), Doug Bracewell (33), Hedley Howarth (32), Mark Craig (31) are the others on the list.

Stats

Here are his stats in Test cricket

Jamieson received his maiden Test call-up in 2020, owing to his terrific numbers in domestic cricket. He made his Test debut in the 2020 Wellington Test against India. As of now, he has accounted for 44 wickets from eight Tests at an astonishing average of 14.14. Presently, Jamieson is NZ's second-highest wicket-taker in the WTC, having taken 41 scalps from seven Tests at 12.41.

Twitter Post

The phenomenal Jamieson

Dominance

Jamieson has been ruling the roost

Jamieson has scalped the most five-fors (5) in Tests since his debut in the format (February 21, 2020). He also has the second-most wickets after R Ashwin (48) in this period. Tim Southee (40) follows Jamieson on the tally. Moreover, Jamieson has the best strike-rate (35.90) and average (14.14) for any bowler since his debut (minimum 10 innings).

Numbers

Jamieson performed well in the 2019/20 series against India

Jamieson proved his mettle in the 2019/20 series against India. He finished as the third-highest wicket-taker in the two-match series (9). Jamieson was also named the Player of the Match in the second Test for taking a five-wicket haul (first innings). His best match figures of 11/117 (1st innings: 5/69, 2nd innings: 6/48) came against Pakistan, earlier this year.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2021 Wimbledon: Decoding the stats of Daniil Medvedev

Latest News

COVID-19: India vaccinates record 75 lakh people in a day

India

Assam, Punjab, and Tripura cancel boards; Supreme Court hearing tomorrow

India

'Your Choice' review: K-pop group SEVENTEEN hits 'Home-run' again!

Entertainment

Samsung Galaxy M21 'Prime Edition' might debut as '2021 Edition'

Technology

With 89 cases, Delhi records lowest single-day spike this year

Delhi

Latest Sports News

2021 Wimbledon: Decoding the stats of Daniil Medvedev

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: 10,000 local spectators allowed for each event

Sports

WI vs SA, Day 3: Here are the key takeaways

Sports

Euro 2020, Wales progress despite losing against Italy: Records broken

Sports

WTC final: India get rid of Latham and Conway

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

WTC final: India bowled out for 217, NZ start cautiously

Sports

WTC final, Day 2: A look at the key takeaways

Sports

WTC final: Test numbers of Jasprit Bumrah and Kyle Jamieson

Sports

ICC World Test Championship: How have New Zealand bowlers fared?

Sports
Trending Topics