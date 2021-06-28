Home / News / Sports News / Decoding the lean patch of Cheteshwar Pujara since January 2019
Decoding the lean patch of Cheteshwar Pujara since January 2019

Parth Dhall
Cheteshwar Pujara hasn't enjoyed the best of form

The Indian top-order failed to deliver in the recently concluded World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Cheteshwar Pujara was particularly targeted by several experts for his sluggish technique in the final. The astute batsman has had a lean patch in Test cricket of late. He hasn't registered a Test century in over two years. Let us analyze his recent performances in the format.

WTC final

How did he perform in the WTC final?

Pujara looked colorless in the WTC final at the Rose Bowl. He couldn't capitalize upon the solid start given by openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill early on. After surviving nine overs, Pujara fell to Trent Boult on 8 (LBW). In the second innings too, he couldn't accompany the middle-order batsmen. He was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson this time, having scored 15 off 80.

Decline

Pujara averages 28.03 since January 2019

Pujara was the leading run-scorer in the 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar series (521). He helped India win their maiden Test series Down by smashing three tons. However, he has faced a slump thereafter. Since January 2019, Pujara has scored 841 runs in 30 innings at an average of 28.03. The tally includes 9 fifties. He registered the highest score of 81 (vs SA) during the period.

Away

A look at his performance away from home

Pujara has had a poor run away from home, following the 2018/19 Australian tour. He has racked up just 454 runs from 18 Test innings at an average of 25.22. Four of his nine half-centuries have been registered in away Tests. Pujara fared well Down Under earlier this year with match-defining scores of 50, 77, and 56. However, he hasn't been consistent enough.

Drought

Pujara faced a similar slump in 2013/14

Pujara is yet to score a Test ton since January 2019. He last slammed 193 in the SCG Test against Australia that ended in a draw. Notably, Pujara faced a similar run-drought between December 2013 and 2014. He scored 585 runs from 22 Test innings at an average of 26.59 in this period. Pujara had registered only 3 fifties back then.

Trouble

Fast bowlers have perturbed Pujara of late

In the World Test Championship cycle, Pujara was troubled by the fast bowlers more often. He had fallen to Australia's Pat Cummins a total of five times. Cummins's compatriot Josh Hazlewood also dismissed Pujara twice. New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult uprooted the Indian batter thrice during the period. South Africa's Kagiso Rabada also dismissed Pujara twice.

Do you know?

Is Pujara comfortable against bouncers?

Pujara gets in an awkward position while dealing with bouncers. As per Opta, he has been struck on the helmet seven times since the start of 2018. This is two more than any other batsman (Ajinkya Rahane, Rory Burns and Marnus Labuschagne - 5 times).

England

Will Pujara play all five Tests in England?

India are scheduled to face England in the five-match Test series, starting August 8. It will be interesting to see if Pujara plays all five games after his lackluster performance. He owns 1,472 runs from 22 Tests at 40.88 against England (5 hundreds, 4 fifties). However, his average drops to 27.52 when playing in England (523 runs).

