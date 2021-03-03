Home / News / Sports News / IPL 2021: Presenting notable records of Universe Boss Chris Gayle
Sports

IPL 2021: Presenting notable records of Universe Boss Chris Gayle

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Mar 03, 2021, 11:19 pm
IPL 2021: Presenting notable records of Universe Boss Chris Gayle

Age is just a number for Universe Boss Chris Gayle, who seems to be unstoppable even at 41.

The Jamaican batsman has truly been a nightmare for bowlers over the years across all formats.

Gayle, who is a proud owner of over 13,000 T20 runs, remains a veteran at the Indian Premier League.

We take a look at his records in India's cash-rich league.

In this article
A look at his IPL career Most hundreds in the IPL Most sixes in the IPL Special feats attained by Gayle Fastest hundred in T20 cricket

Career

A look at his IPL career

At present, Gayle is the seventh-highest run-scorer and third-highest among overseas players, in the IPL.

In a career spanning over a decade, the left-handed batsman has amassed 4,772 runs from 132 matches at an incredible average of 41.13.

He owns a strike-rate of 150.11, second-highest among the top seven batsmen in the tournament.

Gayle scored 288 runs at 41.14 in the 2020 edition.

Hundreds

Most hundreds in the IPL

Gayle, who plays for the Punjab Kings, has slammed most number of hundreds (6) in the cash-rich league.

Interestingly, he recorded five of them playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, while one for PK.

The likes of Virat Kohli (5), David Warner (4), Shane Watson (4) and AB de Villiers (3) follow him on the elite tally.

Sixes

Most sixes in the IPL

Gayle's ability to tonk long maximums needs no introduction.

He has a registered most number of sixes in the IPL so far (349).

This is 114 more than the next-best AB de Villiers (232).

The Caribbean maestro also holds the record of smashing most number of sixes in an innings (17 vs PWI, 2013).

Meanwhile, Gayle has slammed 384 fours so far.

Do you know?

Special feats attained by Gayle

Gayle is the only player in the IPL besides de Villiers to have scored more than 4,500 runs with an average of over 40 and strike-rate of 150+. He is also the fastest to 4,000 IPL runs (112th innings).

Ton

Fastest hundred in T20 cricket

In 2013, Gayle produced the greatest T20 innings of all-time at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Playing for the RCB, he decimated the bowling attack of Pune Warriors India.

He shattered plenty of records with his blistering 175* (66), the highest-ever individual score in T20 cricket.

Gayle also recorded the fastest IPL and T20 century (30 balls), a record that remains unbroken till date.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
ICC T20I Rankings: Devon Conway, Martin Guptill make significant gains
Latest News
What causes sleep apnea? Its symptoms and long term effects
Lifestyle
Realme 8's key specifications revealed in an official teaser
Science
Samsung Galaxy A50s receives new camera features via OTA update
Science
Jayalalithaa aide VK Sasikala quits politics before Tamil Nadu elections
Politics
18 killed in Myanmar's anti-coup protests: Human rights group
World
Latest Sports News
'We don't crib about pitches', Kohli makes a bold statement
Sports
Indian Super League, semi-finals: All that you need to know
Sports
Decoding Harry Kane's dominance in Premier League 2020-21
Sports
India vs England: Umesh set to complete 150 Test wickets
Sports
Australia beat New Zealand in third T20I: Records broken
Sports
Trending Topics