IPL: How does Shikhar Dhawan perform against Chennai Super Kings?

He owns the second-most runs against CSK after Virat Kohli (887).
The phenomenal tally also includes 14 sixes and 87 fours.
Do you know?
One of the few players with a century against CSK
Dhawan is one of the six players to have recorded a century against CSK in the IPL. He smashed 101* off 58 balls with the help of 14 fours and 1 six, in 2020. Besides, Dhawan also owns six half-centuries against CSK.
Battles
He has a terrific record against CSK pacers
Dhawan's dynamic approach helps him face the seamers with ease at the start of innings.
His record against CSK pacers states the same.
As of now, he has managed to score 47 runs off 52 balls by Deepak Chahar, while Chahar has dismissed him once.