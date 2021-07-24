Mirabai Chanu wins silver at Tokyo Olympics: Presenting her journey

India's Mirabai Chanu bagged a silver medal in weightlifting (49kg) category

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, on Saturday, scripted history by winning India's first medal in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The 26-year-old bagged silver in the 49kg category. After finishing second in the snatch event by clearing the 84kg and 87kg marks, Chanu lifted 110kg and 115kg in the clean and jerk event to settle for silver. Here we decode the celebrated weightlifter's journey.

Chanu

Chanu scaled heights early in her career

Mirabai Chanu, also known as Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, was born on August 8, 1994, in Nongpok Kakching, Imphal, to a Meitei Hindu family. Her first major breakthrough came at the Glasgow edition (2014) of the Commonwealth Games. She won the silver medal in the 48kg weight category. Chanu then qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics in the women's 48kg category.

2016 Games

Chanu fared poorly in Rio 2016

In 2016, Chanu failed to lift the weight in any of her three attempts in the clean and jerk section. Overall, she could manage only one lift from her six attempts (including the snatch event). Thus, she could not get an overall total in the women's 48kg event at the Olympics.

Commonwealth

2018 CWG: Chanu won the gold medal

Chanu was braced for more heroics during the 2018 Commonwealth Games. She bagged a gold medal by winning the women's 48kg category. Interestingly, Chanu broke her six personal records in six lifts. She also improved her own national record by one kg. Chanu stole the show by producing a 196kg effort (combined) in the event.

Information

Chanu bagged a gold medal at the 2017 World Championships

Chanu was in terrific form at the 2017 World Championships. She won the gold medal in the women's 48kg category. Notably, she lifted a competition record 194kg in total (85kg snatch and 109kg clean and jerk). The event was held in Anaheim, CA, United States.

Medal

Chanu wins bronze at Asian Weightlifting Championships

The 2020 Asian Weightlifting Championships were held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Chanu took part in the 49kg category. Chanu set a new world record in the women's 49kg clean and jerk with a massive 119kg lift. She also recorded a new personal best of 205kg (86+119) to clinch the bronze medal.

Olympics

Chanu ends India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal

In what was a sensational performance, Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal. The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze medal effort in the Sydney Olympics (69kg). Meanwhile, a new Olympic record was registered by the Manipuri athlete with a successful lift of 115kg in clean and jerk.

Modi

PM Modi congratulates Mirabai Chanu for winning silver medal

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Chanu's silver medal-winning performance at the Tokyo Olympics. In a tweet, PM Modi said: "Could not have asked for a happier start to Tokyo2020! India is elated by Mirabai Chanu's stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian."

Reaction

I'm very happy that I've won the medal, says Chanu

After bagging a historic medal, Chanu said she worked really hard. "I'm very happy that I've won the medal. The entire country was watching me & they had their expectations, I was a little nervous but I was determined to give my best...I worked really hard for this," she told ANI. Chanu added that she tried her best to win the gold medal.

Twitter Post

Modi congratulates Chanu