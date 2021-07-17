Home / News / Sports News / AC Milan sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea: Details here
AC Milan sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea: Details here

Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 04:54 pm
AC Milan sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea: Details here
A Milan have accounted new signing Olivier Giroud

Veteran forward Olivier Giroud has completed a €2m move to AC Milan from Premier League side Chelsea. The 34-year-old French striker will wear the No.9 shirt for the Rossoneri. He is understood to have signed a two-year contract with the Italian club. The move marks an end to Giroud's time in England, where he represented Arsenal and Chelsea. Here's more.

Giroud

Lack of playing time at Chelsea saw Giroud part ways

Giroud struggled for game time during the 2020-21 campaign since manager Thomas Tuchel took charge in January. He decided to find a new destination despite seeing his contract extended by a year at Chelsea. Milan hold Giroud in high regard and have completed a deal for an initial €1m, with a further €1m due next year.

Giroud thanks Chelsea for the special moments

In a farewell message to Chelsea and their supporters, Giroud tweeted: "To all the Blues, to my team-mates, to all my coaches, to the whole club, a huge thank you for these special moments." "I'm starting a new journey with a light and happy heart. Our victories in FA Cup, Europa League, and Champions League have been magnificent. Love Oli G."

Giroud joins AC Milan

Giroud scored 39 goals for Chelsea, won numerous trophies

Giroud made 119 appearances for Chelsea since joining them in January 2018. The Frenchman scored 39 goals for the Blues 17 in the Premier League. During his time at Stamford Bridge, Giroud won the FA Cup, Europa League, and Champions League. He is also a two-time runner-up in the FA Cup and a one-time finalist (EFL Cup).

Giroud made 253 appearances for Arsenal

Giroud joined Arsenal in 2012 and went on to score 105 goals in 253 appearances. He won three FA Cups and three Community Shield trophies with Arsenal.

