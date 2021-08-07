Home / News / Sports News / Golf: India's Aditi Ashok finishes fourth in individual event
Golf: India's Aditi Ashok finishes fourth in individual event

Parth Dhall
India's Aditi Ashok missed out on a historic medal in the individual golf event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Aditi, who finished fourth in the four-day event, had an opportunity to win the first gold medal in golf for India. Nevertheless, the youngster won millions of hearts after putting up a brilliant show. Aditi was in contention for a medal after the third day.

Day 3

Aditi had finished second on Day 3

Aditi held second place at the end of Day 3 in the four-day event. She had a two-stroke advantage over the third-placed players (joint) Lydia Ko (world number 11) and Hannah Green (world number 17). The Indian left behind four of the top-five women golfers. She trailed only world number one Nelly Korda of the United States by three strokes.

Rio

Aditi also impressed in the Rio 2016 Olympics

This was Aditi's second appearance at the Olympic games. She also featured in the Rio 2016 Olympics as an 18-year-old. Back then, the Indian was cruising at the half-way mark. Although Aditi eventually finished 41st at her debut Games, she made a name for herself. Her father Ashok was her caddie at the Rio Games. This time, Aditi's mother Maheshwari is her caddie.

Feat

Aditi achieves this historic feat

Aditi narrowly missed what could have been a historic medal for India in golf. She stayed in the top-three during the first three rounds. No other Indian golfer has achieved this feat before. Aditi, who hails from Bangalore, is currently ranked number 200 in the world. However, she was placed 45th on the list of players eligible to compete at the Tokyo Games.

Records

Here are the other achievements of Aditi

In 2016, Aditi secured her Ladies European Tour card for the season. After faring well at the Rio Games, Aditi became the first LPGA player from India. She finished eighth in the Rookie of the Year standings. Aditi also won the 2016 Hero Women's Indian Open. In the process, she became the first Indian to win a Ladies European Tour title.

Others

Nelly Korda wins the gold medal

Besides Aditi, India's Diksha Dagar also finished 50th in the golf individual event. Meanwhile, Nelly Korda of the United States won the gold medal. She claimed the nation's first Olympic gold in golf (women's) since 1900. There was a play-off for silver and bronze medals between Mone Inami (Japan) and Lydia Ko (New Zealand). The Japanese won silver, with Lydia settling for bronze eventually.

