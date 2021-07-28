Everest Premier League: Afridi to play for Kathmandu Kings XI

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 04:25 pm

Shahid Afridi will play for the Kathmandu Kings in the Everest Premier League

Former Pakistan cricketer and veteran T20 stalwart Shahid Afridi will be making his presence felt in the Everest Premier League. Afridi will play for Kathmandu Kings XI alongside Sandeep Lamichhane in Nepal's premier domestic T20 tournament. The competition will be taking place from September 25 to October 9 at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. Here's more.

Greeting

Welcome on board with Kathmandu Kings XI: Lamichhane to Afridi

Lamichhane, who has risen into prominence as a leg-spinner, made his international T20 debut alongside the legendary Afridi for the ICC World XI team that took on 2016 world champions West Indies in a hurricane relief exhibition match at Lord's. He posted a video, welcoming Afridi to the Kathmandu Kings XI. "Welcome on board with Kathmandu Kings XI," Lamichhane said in a video message.

Views

Lamichhane excited to have Afridi in the team

Lamichhane also said that the players are excited to see Afridi on the field and added the latter will have a good time. "All the boys are really excited to see you here on the field. And I personally know you are going to have a great time during your visit to Nepal. Can't wait to see you joining the team," he said.

T20 career

A look at Afridi's T20 career

T20 legend Afridi has featured in 395 matches (including T20Is). He has racked up 4,395 runs at an average of 18.31. Afridi has smashed one century and 10 fifties in the T20s and has a strike rate of 154.21. With the ball, he has claimed 344 scalps at 22.63. He has claimed two five-wicket hauls.

T20 leagues

Afridi has played in many T20 leagues across the globe

The 41-year-old has featured in several T20 leagues around the world. He has played for Multan Sultan, Karachi Kings, and Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League. He has represented Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League and Deccan Chargers in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. Besides. he has featured in T20 leagues across Bangladesh, West Indies, and Canada as well.

Quote

Afridi excited with his visit to Kathmandu

As per ESPNcricinfo, Afridi said this will be his first visit to Kathmandu and he is looking forward to the same. "This will be my first visit to Kathmandu," Afridi said. "I am very excited and looking forward to visiting."