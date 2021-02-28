Home / News / Sports News / Alexei Popyrin wins Singapore Open, secures maiden ATP Tour title
Alexei Popyrin wins Singapore Open, secures maiden ATP Tour title

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Feb 28, 2021, 07:33 pm
Alexei Popyrin wins Singapore Open, secures maiden ATP Tour title

Alexei Popyrin secured his maiden ATP Tour title by winning the Singapore Tennis Open on Sunday.

The unseeded Aussie rallied from a set down to defeat fourth seed Alexander Bublik 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 in the final.

Popyrin's victory against Bublik was his second win against seeded opposition this week.

In the semi-final, he claimed a 7-6(5), 7-6(2) victory against third seed Marin Cilic.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Popyrin produced a powerful performance to overcome the fourth seed in 84 minutes.

He started off on a poor not, losing the first set 4-6.

However, he made a stunning comeback in the second set, making it a one-sided affair (6-0).

The duo was 2-2 in the third set, however, Popyrin surged ahead and clinched the final set 6-2.

First ATP Tour title for Popyrin

Popyrin aced the tie-break sets throughout the week

Popyrin claimed his second win against a seeded player this week. In the semi-finals, he stunned third seed Marin Cilic 7-6(5), 7-6(2). Popyrin stood out in crunch moments throughout the week and won all five tie-break sets he contested.

'It feels unbelievable', says Popyrin

After the match, Popyrin expressed his elation.

"It feels unbelievable. A lot of sacrifice, a lot of dedication and a lot of hard work went into this from myself, my team and my whole entire family," he said.

"I have done it for everybody who was involved. I am just so proud that I could actually get it done."

Second player to win maiden ATP Tour title in 2021

Popyrin is the second player to win a maiden ATP Tour title in 2021.

Earlier this month, Daniel Evans claimed his maiden tour-level trophy at the Murray River Open.

Besides, Bublik was also attempting to lift his first ATP Tour trophy.

The Kazakhstani retired from last month's Antalya Open championship match.

Bublik had also reached finals in Newport and Chengdu in 2019.

Gille-Vliegen clinch Singapore title (doubles)

In the doubles event, Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen won the title by beating Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick 6-2, 6-3 in the final.

The Belgians extended their unbeaten record in ATP Tour finals on Sunday.

Although the duo entered this season with a 1-2 record this season, they went on to win all four of their matches at the Singapore Open in straight sets.

