Premier League: Alisson scores to help Liverpool beat West Brom

Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on May 17, 2021, 12:13 am
Premier League: Alisson scores to help Liverpool beat West Brom

Liverpool goal-keeper Alisson scored a sensational header from a corner in injury-time to help his side beat West Brom 2-1 in the Premier League. With this win, the Reds keep their top-four hopes alive. Relegated West Brom proved to be a thorn for the outgoing champions, who missed several opportunities. However, Alisson proved to be the hero as Liverpool claimed three points. Here's more.

Liverpool seal an important 2-1 win over West Ham

Hal Robson-Kanu gave West Brom a shock lead in the 15th minute. He reached Pereira's pass to slot the ball calmly into the net. Mohamed Salah found the equalizer in the 33rd minute, curling the ball first time into the bottom corner. Liverpool had several chances but failed to take them. In the 95th minute, Alisson scored with Liverpool's last throw of the dice.

Alisson scripts a host of records

Alisson became the first-ever Liverpool goalie to score a goal in their entire history, dating back to 1892. The Brazilian international is also the sixth goal-keeper in the history of the competition to net a goal. As per Sky Sports, he is the first goal-keeper to score a winning goal in the Premier League.

Notable stats for Mohamed Salah

Salah is keeping pace with Harry Kane in terms of scoring the most Premier League goals this season (22). The Egyptian international has raced to 31 goals for the Reds in all competitions this season. He now has 97 Premier League goals in 155 appearances. He the first Premier League player since 2017-18 to reach 20 away goals in all competitions in a season.

Unique records scripted by the Reds

Liverpool have recovered 94 points from losing positions in the Premier League under manager Jurgen Klopp; the most of any team in the competition since October 2015. Alisson became the scorer of Liverpool's 38th winning goal in the 90th minute of a Premier League game; 13 more than any other team in the competition's history.

