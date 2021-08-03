Home / News / Sports News / 'India can't complain about green pitches', says James Anderson
Sports

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 07:31 pm
'India can't complain about green pitches', says James Anderson
James Anderson opens up on the pitch debate

Veteran seamer James Anderson has opened up on the state of the wicket at Trent Bridge, the venue of the first Test between England and India. The England pace spearhead believes "India can't complain about the green pitches" in the upcoming series. It is understood that a green-top is being prepared at Trent Bridge for the series opener. Here are further details.

In this article
Statement

Here is what Anderson said

"I'm sure they are going to trim some grass out. They are going to roll it as well," Anderson said during an interaction with media. He added, "I don't think India can have any complaints if we do leave a bit of grass because of what we came up against in our tour of India. They used the home advantage to their benefit."

Advantage

Pitch curators in India drew flak earlier this year

Anderson clearly highlighted how India enjoyed the "home advantage" in the home Test series against England. In February, when England toured India, the rapid conclusion of the Day/Night Test initiated a debate regarding the quality of the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The low-scoring encounter was concluded in less than two complete days as Team India claimed a 10-wicket victory.

Information

The shortest Test played in India

The Motera Test turned out to be the shortest-ever played in India. Overall, this was also the shortest completed Test since 1935. Notably, the fast bowlers ended up taking only two of the 30 wickets in the match.

Attack

Indian fast bowlers could also shine in Nottingham

Adding a layer of grass on the Trent Bridge track might also backfire for England. India have one of the most prolific fast-bowling attacks comprising of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, and Umesh Yadav. Realizing the same, Anderson said, "A green pitch brings India's seam attack into the game as well."

Do you know?

The bowlers get extra zip on a green track

The extra cover of grass on the pitch gives the bowlers an upper hand as they extract more movement and bounce. The ball gets the required zip off the surface. Notably, the ball skids more on a green top as compared to a flat wicket.

Legacy

Most successful fast bowler in Test cricket

Anderson is the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket at the moment. He is the only fast bowler with over 600 wickets in the format. He emerged as the leading wicket-taker (24) when England hosted India in 2018. In the upcoming Test series, Anderson (617) will likely surpass former Indian captain Anil Kumble (619) in terms of wickets.

England vs India, Trent Bridge: Ground report, stats, and more

