Jofra Archer might miss first Test against India: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 27, 2021, 01:52 pm

Jofra Archer is likely to miss the first Test against India, starting August 4

England fast bowler Jofra Archer is set to miss another month of action after undergoing surgery on a long-standing right elbow injury. The star pacer is set to miss several crucial upcoming assignments for England as he sets his focus on the ICC T20 World Cup and The Ashes later this year. Here's what Archer is set to miss in the upcoming weeks.

Recovery

Archer's recovery will be reviewed

Archer last played in the T20I series against India in March and then was ruled of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. His recovery will be reviewed by his consultant in four weeks. At this point, Archer will receive further guidance about when he can start bowling again, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

Action

Archer set to miss several assignments ahead of India series

The right-arm pacer was already ruled out of the two-match Test series against New Zealand starting June 2 at Lord's. Post that, he is set to miss a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka starting June 23. England will then play a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting June 29. There is another three-match ODI series against Pakistan which begins on July 8.

ENG vs IND

Archer could miss the first Test against India

Team India is set to tour England for a five-match Test series, starting August 4. The time frame of Archer's injury and the factors needed to make sure that he is completely fit throws his participation into doubt. Archer is likely to miss the first Test against India given there will be limited opportunities to play competitive four-day cricket ahead of the series.

Analysis

What could be the ideal way forward?

England need Archer for the T20 World Cup and the 2020-21 Ashes series against Australia later this year. Keeping these two assignments in mind, they won't risk him. The Tests against India are crucial, however, England will only include him if he feels 100% ready. There won't be any half measures taken. We might see Archer miss the India Test series altogether.

Views

Archer determined to get his injury sorted

In a column for The Daily Mail, Archer wrote that he would rather miss a few weeks to elongate his career. The pacer is determined to get this injury sorted once and for all. He stated that he isn't looking too far ahead or at dates for a return to action. Archer remains keen to get things right with his injury.

Injuries

Archer's recent tryst with injuries

Over the past few months, Archer has been battling a spate of injuries. Despite receiving pain-killing injections during the India-England series, he ended up missing several games. He also damaged a tendon on his right hand while attempting to clean his fish tank. Eventually, Archer underwent surgery to remove a piece of glass from his hand.

Events

Archer had withdrawn from India ODI series and IPL

The recent set of injuries forced Archer to miss the three-match ODI series against India. He also withdrew from this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) prior to its postponement as the injury worsened. Notably, Archer recently admitted that he might turn out for the Rajasthan Royals if the tournament gets rescheduled this year. The cash-rich league could be held between September and October.

County

Archer complained of sore elbow in the County Championship match

After returning to action for Sussex's second XI against Surrey a few weeks ago, Archer turned up in the County Championship 2021 match. Playing for Sussex, he registered figures of 2/29 in the first innings, having bowled as many as 13 (economy rate: 2.20). However, Archer could only bowl five in the second innings before his elbow issue resurfaced.