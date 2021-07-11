Home / News / Sports News / Messi claims first international trophy as Argentina win Copa America
Messi claims first international trophy as Argentina win Copa America

Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 09:52 am
Messi claims first international trophy as Argentina win Copa America
Lionel Messi ends his quest for an international trophy

Argentina won their first major title in 28 years on Saturday after winning a record-equaling 15th Copa America. Interestingly, star player Lionel Messi clinched his first international trophy, with Argentina claiming a 1-0 victory over Brazil in the grand finale. On the other hand, Brazil suffered their first competitive defeat since they lost to Belgium in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

Messi

Glory for Messi!

Messi has finally won a trophy for Argentina 15 years after representing Argentina. He achieved the feat after four World Cup and six Copa America appearances, where he played a total of 53 matches. Despite winning 10 La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, and six Ballon d'Or trophies, Messi was unable to claim a title at the national stage, till now.

Messi's record at World Cup and Copa America

Messi at World Cup: 2006 (quarter-final), 2010 (quarter-final), 2014 (runners-up), 2018 (last 16). Messi at Copa America: 2007 (runners-up), 2011 (quarter-final), 2015 (runners-up), 2016 (runners-up), 2019 (semi-final), 2021 (winners). He has represented Argentina 19 times at World Cup and 34 times at Copa America.

Argentina's first major title since 1993

Argentina have won their 15th Copa America title, now the joint-most with Uruguay. This is Argentina's first major title since they won the South American Championship in 1993. The win in the final extended their streak of undefeated matches to 20 under manager Lionel Scaloni. Meanwhile, Brazil were handed their first defeat since they lost to Belgium in the quarter-finals of 2018 WC.

