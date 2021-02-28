Home / News / Sports News / Premier League, Leicester City 1-3 Arsenal: Records broken
Sports

Premier League, Leicester City 1-3 Arsenal: Records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Feb 28, 2021, 08:04 pm
Premier League, Leicester City 1-3 Arsenal: Records broken

Arsenal beat Leicester City 3-1 away in gameweek 26 of the Premier League 2020-21 season on Sunday.

Leicester's hopes of moving past Manchester United suffered a blow as Arsenal gained three crucial points.

Despite going down early on, the Gunners went into half-time sealing a 2-1 lead.

In the second half, Nicolas Pepe made it 3-1 as Arsenal grew in confidence.

Here's more.

In this article
Arsenal pile misery on Leicester, who falter at home Leicester suffer sixth loss at home this season Notable records scripted in the match A huge relief for Arsenal

LEIARS

Arsenal pile misery on Leicester, who falter at home

Youri Tielemens scored the opener in the sixth minute as he fired in a low shot into the far corner.

Arsenal took control of the game and showed great fluency from there on.

David Luiz scored the equalizer, finding space in the box to convert a header in from Willian's free-kick.

Alexandre Lacazette scored a penalty next as Pepe tapped in the third.

Stat attack

Leicester suffer sixth loss at home this season

Leicester City have suffered just their second defeat in their last 13 Premier League games.

The Foxes suffered their sixth loss at home this season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have now won seven of their last 13 league games (W7 D2 L4).

The Gunners are 10th, having claimed 37 points from 26 matches.

Leicester remain third with 49 points from 26 games.

Opta stats

Notable records scripted in the match

Alexandre Lacazette has converted all five of his penalties for Arsenal in all competitions.

The Frenchman scored his 11th goal of the season across competitions.

Nicolas Pepe has scored four goals in his last seven Premier League starts for Arsenal.

David Luiz has scored a Premier League goal that was assisted by Willian for the second time (also for Chelsea against Huddersfield).

Do you know?

A huge relief for Arsenal

As per Opta, this was Arsenal's first away victory against a team starting the day in the top three of the Premier League table since January 2015 (2-0 versus Manchester City). Prior to this, they were winless in their last 14 such games (D3 L11).

