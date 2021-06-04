Home / News / Sports News / Milkha Singh hospitalized again after oxygen levels go down
Milkha Singh hospitalized again after oxygen levels go down

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 04, 2021, 11:07 am
Milkha Singh was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of PGIMER

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, who recently contracted the COVID-19 infection and was discharged after recovering, was on Thursday admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of PGIMER in Chandigarh due to dipping levels of oxygen. A statement issued by the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) said that the athlete is in stable condition but under observation.

Singh was discharged earlier this week at his family's request

Earlier on Sunday, Singh was discharged from the Fortis Hospital in Mohali where he was receiving treatment for COVID-19 infection. He, however, continued to be on oxygen support at home as well. A statement issued by the Fortis Hospital said that the legend was discharged in a stable condition at the request of his family.

Milkha Singh's wife is still in the ICU

Singh's 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur, who had also contracted COVID-19 days after her husband got the infection, is still in the ICU. "Mrs. Nirmal Milkha Singh continues to be in the ICU with fluctuating oxygen requirements," a medical bulletin issued by Fortis Hospital, Mohali on Thursday said. The Fortis Hospital had earlier said that the couple was being treated for COVID-19 pneumonia.

Both their children had reached Chandigarh earlier

The couple's son and ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh had earlier flown down to Chandigarh from Dubai while his elder sister, Mona Milkha Singh, who is a physician in the United States, had also reached Chandigarh after their parents contracted the infection. The Flying Sikh is suspected to have contracted the infection from a house help.

Singh's career is celebrated even today

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance was the fourth-place finish in the 400m final at the 1960 Rome Olympics. His timing at the Italian capital remained the national record for 38 years. He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.

