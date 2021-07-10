Australia's Ashleigh Barty wins 2021 Wimbledon: Records broken

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jul 10, 2021, 08:34 pm

World number one Ashleigh Barty wins 2021 Wimbledon

World number one Ashleigh Barty has been crowned the women's singles champion of 2021 Wimbledon. The Australian defeated Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova, 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-3 in the final to win the championship. Barty has become the first woman from Australia to win the Wimbledon title (singles) since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980. Here are the records broken.

Wimbledon London, United Kingdom Saturday, 10 Jul 2021 Ashleigh Barty Australia 6 6 6 Karolina Pliskova Czech Republic 3 7 3 Ashleigh Barty - Karolina Pliskova 6 Aces 5 7 Double faults 5 59% First serve % 70% 67% Win % on first serve 66% 55% Win % on second serve 35% 6/8 Tiebreaks won 4/4 33 Receiving points won 31 83 Points won 74 14 Max points won in a row 9

Final

How did the final pan out?

Barty gave Pliskova no margin for error initially. The Australian raced to a 4-0 lead in no time, winning 14 consecutive points. Although Pliskova won a couple of games after trailing 1-5, Barty closed the set before the 30-minute mark. Pliskova bounced back in the second set well, thereby winning the tie-break. However, Barty regained momentum in the final set to triumph.

Feats

A look at the feats attained by Barty

Barty has won her second Grand Slam title and first in London. She clinched her first major in 2019 by winning the Roland Garros. Notably, Barty has become the first number one seed to win Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2016. Barty is also the third Wimbledon champion from Australia (women's singles) in the Open Era after Margaret Court and Goolagong (won twice).

Do you know?

A new Wimbledon champion for fourth successive edition

Wimbledon has witnessed a new champion for the fourth successive time. Garbine Muguruza (2017), Angelique Kerber (2018), and Simona Halep (2019) won the last three editions after Serena Williams triumphed in 2015 and 2016. The event wasn't held in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Numbers

Barty wins her sixth ATP match against Pliskova

Barty claimed her sixth match-win against Pliskova in the ATP head-to-head series. The former has won 35 matches in all competitions, besides losing on six occasions, this year. She owns a win-loss record of 12-2 at Grand Slams in 2021. The Aussie had earlier lost in the quarter-finals of Australian Open and the second round of French Open.