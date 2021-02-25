India vs England: Ashwin gets to 400 career Test scalps

Ashwin has become the fourth Indian bowler to take 400 or more wickets in Tests. He joins an elite club consisting of Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434), and Harbhajan Singh (417).
Ashwin has taken 29 five-wicket hauls in Tests so far. Out of his 400 Test wickets, the most have come against Australia (89). Against England, Ashwin has racked up 79 wickets. He also has 50-plus wickets against South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies.
Ashwin is now the 16th bowler in Test cricket with 400-plus Test scalps. The right-arm spinner has also surpassed Australia's Nathan Lyon in terms of career Test scalps (399).