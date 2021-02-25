Home / News / Sports News / India vs England: Ashwin gets to 400 career Test scalps
India vs England: Ashwin gets to 400 career Test scalps

India vs England: Ashwin gets to 400 career Test scalps

India's ace spinner R Ashwin has achieved a major milestone in Test cricket.

The senior off-spinner has raced to 400 career Test scalps.

Ashwin achieved the feat on Day 2 of the third Test match between India and England in Ahmedabad.

Ashwin has claimed six wickets in the match so far.

Here are further details.

400 scalps

Second-fastest to 400 career Test wickets

Ashwin has become the second-fastest to 400 career Test wickets.

The premier spinner has achieved the mark in his 77th Test match.

Former Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record for the fastest to 400 wickets (72 Tests).

Ash surpassed Richard Hadlee and Dale Steyn, who had taken 80 Tests each for the milestone.

Fourth Indian bowler to take 400 or more wickets

Ashwin has become the fourth Indian bowler to take 400 or more wickets in Tests. He joins an elite club consisting of Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434), and Harbhajan Singh (417).

Notable feats of Ashwin

Ashwin has taken 29 five-wicket hauls in Tests so far. Out of his 400 Test wickets, the most have come against Australia (89). Against England, Ashwin has racked up 79 wickets. He also has 50-plus wickets against South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies.

Ashwin is the 16th bowler to take 400-plus Test wickets

Ashwin is now the 16th bowler in Test cricket with 400-plus Test scalps. The right-arm spinner has also surpassed Australia's Nathan Lyon in terms of career Test scalps (399).

Milestone for Ash!

