Ashwin might rejoin DC for last leg of IPL 2021

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 04, 2021, 12:34 pm

Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to rejoin the franchise for the last leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, scheduled to get underway later this month.

Ashwin had earlier taken a break from the ongoing season to be with his family and extended family members in the fight against COVID-19.

Here we present the key details.

Ashwin

Ashwin might be back with DC

Senior journalist and cricket commentator Boria Majumdar tweeted, "From what I hear @ashwinravi99 might be back with @DelhiCapitals for the last leg. Things at home are better is what I hear. So glad if that's the case and I wish him some respite mentally. It will be great to see him back. We need leaders like him."

COVID-19

DC players asked to isolate in precautionary basis

The Delhi Capitals players were asked to isolate on a precautionary basis after positive COVID-19 cases emerged in IPL bubbles in Ahmedabad and Delhi.

Two Kolkata Knight Riders players tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, days after they faced Delhi in Ahmedabad.

Notably, Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji has also returned positive a COVID-19 result.

IPL 2021

Ashwin played five games before leaving the bubble

Ashwin played five games for the DC before deciding to leave the competition and spend time with his family in the ongoing pandemic.

In these five matches, Ash managed to claim just one wicket at an average of 147.00.

He also accounted for an economy rate of 7.73.

As far as the DC are concerned, they are top of the IPL 2021 standings.

Reports

CSK players are in quarantine, won't be playing on Wednesday

The upcoming RR-CSK match will be postponed.

Reports claim that CSK players are in hard quarantine and won't be playing on Wednesday.

As per The Indian Express, CSK have informed BCCI they will play only once everyone who came in contact with the two people who tested positive cleared three tests over a six-day period, as per COVID-19 standard operating procedure of the IPL.