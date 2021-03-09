Home / News / Sports News / Ravichandran Ashwin voted ICC Men's Player of the Month (February)
Ravichandran Ashwin voted ICC Men's Player of the Month (February)

Parth Dhall
Ravichandran Ashwin voted ICC Men's Player of the Month (February)

Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has been voted the Men's ICC Player of the Month for February 2021.

The senior off-spinner has been on a roll since the Australian tour and recently starred for India in the 3-1 Test series victory against England.

Meanwhile, the ICC has named England's Tammy Beaumont as the Women's Player of the Month.

Here is more on the same.

Ashwin had a career-defining series against England

Ashwin

Ashwin stole the show in the Test series

Ashwin stole the limelight in the recently-concluded Test series with his all-round show.

He was adjudged the Player of the Series, having finished with 32 wickets and 189 runs.

His terrific century and a five-wicket haul helped India win the second Test.

In the third Test, which was a Day/Night affair, Ashwin scripted history by taking his 400th Test scalp.

Ian Bishop heaps praise on Ashwin

Praising Ashwin, Ian Bishop, representing the ICC Voting Academy said, "His consistent wicket-taking, even in helpful conditions, has helped to put his team ahead in a very important series."

"His century in the second Test was as critical as it came when England were trying to claw their way back into the match. That knock ensured that India shut the door on the opposition."

Beaumont enjoyed an exceptional outing in February

Beaumont scored a total of 231 runs in three ODIs

In February, England's Tammy Beaumont played three ODIs against New Zealand Women. She aggregated 231 runs in these matches, crossing the 50-run mark in each one of them. Her scores in the matches read - 71, 72* and 88*.

Pant was named the Player of the Month for January

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had introduced the new set of awards in January this year.

These accolades will acknowledge the best performances of both male and female cricketers across all formats of international cricket throughout the year.

Notably, Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant was voted the Men's ICC Player of the Month (January) for his amazing performances Down Under.

