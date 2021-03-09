Ravichandran Ashwin voted ICC Men's Player of the Month (February)

Ashwin had a career-defining series against England
Ashwin
Ashwin stole the show in the Test series
Ashwin stole the limelight in the recently-concluded Test series with his all-round show.
He was adjudged the Player of the Series, having finished with 32 wickets and 189 runs.
His terrific century and a five-wicket haul helped India win the second Test.
In the third Test, which was a Day/Night affair, Ashwin scripted history by taking his 400th Test scalp.
Appreciation
Ian Bishop heaps praise on Ashwin
Praising Ashwin, Ian Bishop, representing the ICC Voting Academy said, "His consistent wicket-taking, even in helpful conditions, has helped to put his team ahead in a very important series."
"His century in the second Test was as critical as it came when England were trying to claw their way back into the match. That knock ensured that India shut the door on the opposition."
Twitter Post
Beaumont enjoyed an exceptional outing in February
Information
Beaumont scored a total of 231 runs in three ODIs
In February, England's Tammy Beaumont played three ODIs against New Zealand Women. She aggregated 231 runs in these matches, crossing the 50-run mark in each one of them. Her scores in the matches read - 71, 72* and 88*.
Awards
Pant was named the Player of the Month for January
The International Cricket Council (ICC) had introduced the new set of awards in January this year.
These accolades will acknowledge the best performances of both male and female cricketers across all formats of international cricket throughout the year.
Notably, Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant was voted the Men's ICC Player of the Month (January) for his amazing performances Down Under.