IPL: Ashwin takes break to 'support family' during COVID-19 pandemic

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Apr 26, 2021, 11:09 am

In a major development, senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has taken a break from IPL 2021, citing the need to be with his family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ashwin announced the decision following Delhi's victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai.

The 34-year-old, who revealed the same in a tweet, stated he might return if things pan out well.

Here is more.

Twitter Post

Here is what Ashwin tweeted

Information

Ashwin will have to undergo quarantine after re-joining

Ashwin expressed his desire to re-join the DC squad "if things go in the right direction". However, the protocols for any player joining the bio-bubble after leaving it once binds them to undergo another period of quarantine in the hotel.

DC

Delhi Capitals move to Ahmedabad

Delhi Capitals began their IPL campaign in Mumbai. They have finished the Chennai leg of their tournament. Notably, Ashwin resides in Chennai.

The Capitals will now fly to Ahmedabad for their next leg on Monday.

Ashwin played five matches this season, and managed to take only a solitary wicket.

He registered figures of 0/27 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recent encounter.

Developemts

Zampa, Richardson pull out of IPL 2021

In another development, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have pulled out of the cash-rich league due to personal reasons.

The Australian duo will be unavailable for the remainder of the tournament, confirmed Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals seamer Andrew Tye left the tournament for personal reasons.

Last week, his team-mate Liam Livingstone returned to England, citing "bubble fatigue".

Statement

Zampa and Richardson are returning to Australia: Statement

While Richardson played one game with RCB in the IPL 2021, Zampa couldn't make it to the XI.

"Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of IPL season. Royal Challengers Bangalore offers complete support to them in all the possible ways we can," the franchise said in a statement.

Cases

IPL has become more about what's happening outside: Ricky Ponting

Amid the growing concerns over the COVID-19 surge in India, DC coach Ricky Ponting recently admitted that the tournament "has become more about what's happening outside than what's happening here".

He felt the players were "probably the safest people in the country being in bio-secure bubbles".

On Sunday, India reported 3.49 lakh new COVID-19 cases, marking the biggest single-day spike for the fifth consecutive day.