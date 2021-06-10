Asian Games gold-medalist boxer Dingko Singh passes away

Dingko Singh won the gold medal at the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games

Asian Games gold medal-winning former boxer Dingko Singh died on Thursday after a long battle with liver cancer. He was 42 and had been fighting the disease since 2017. The Manipur-based former boxer endured a long battle with cancer and fought COVID-19 last year. Dingko, who was employed with the Navy, had taken to coaching after hanging up his gloves.

Condolences

Dingko sparked the boxing chain reaction in India: Kiren Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju offered his condolences and prayers to the family. "I'm deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Dingko Singh. One of the finest boxers India has ever produced, Dingko's gold medal at the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games sparked the Boxing chain reaction in India. I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family. RIP Dingko," Kiren tweeted.

Boxing community

Vijender Singh, Mary Kom expressed grief at the loss

Several well-known boxers took to Twitter to express their grief at Dingko's untimely demise. "My sincerest condolences on this loss. May his life's journey & struggle forever remain a source of inspiration for the upcoming generations. I pray that the bereaved family finds the strength to overcome this period of grief & mourning #dinkosingh," tweeted India's first Olympic-medalist boxer Vijender Singh.

Career

Dingko Singh was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013

Dingko won the Asian Games gold in 1998 in Bangkok and was bestowed with the Arjuna Award the same year. In 2013, he was honored with the Padma Shri for his contribution to the sport. Dingko's first feat of exceptional performance was at the young age of 10 years when he won the Sub Junior National Boxing Championship in 1989 at Ambala.