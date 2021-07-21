Home / News / Sports News / Assam cycles to wish success to Olympics boxer Lovlina Borgohain
Assam cycles to wish success to Olympics boxer Lovlina Borgohain

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 01:52 pm
Assam cycles to wish success to Olympics boxer Lovlina Borgohain
Several ministers, scores of MLAs, and senior officials also took part in the 'Go for Glory - Lovlina' rally

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, and Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia on Wednesday pedaled bicycles, wishing success to pugilist Lovlina Borgohain from Assam in Tokyo Olympics. Several ministers, scores of MLAs, and senior officials also took part in the "Go for Glory - Lovlina," a bicycle rally that started at Last Gate and concluded at Nehru Stadium in the city.

Rally was organized to support 'Assam's daughter' Borgohain: Sarma

Speaking at the event, Sarma said the rally was organized with a vision to support and motivate "Assam's daughter" Borgohain, who is representing India at the Tokyo Olympics. He also felicitated the boxer's father Tiken Borgohain at the event. In addition, Sarma also urged people to come together and cheer for the pugilist.

'We're so proud of Borgohain, first female athlete from Assam'

"We're so proud of Borgohain, the first female athlete from #Assam to represent India at the #Olympics & the second boxer after Shiva Thapa to participate in the same from the state. May you continue to bring glories to the nation," Sarma tweeted.

You can view Sarma's tweet here

Confident that she'll make the state and country proud: Saikia

Saikia said Borgohain is the pride of Assam and he is confident that she will make the state and country proud with her stupendous performance. Along with Sarma, Daimary, and Saikia, Deputy Speaker Numal Momin, ministers Bimal Bora, Atul Bora, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Pijush Hazarika, Sanjoy Kishan and Jogen Mohan also pedaled through the Guwahati roads.

Borgohain will be competing in the welterweight category

The Assam government had in June extended financial assistance of Rs. five lakh to the Arjuna awardee to help her prepare for the mega sporting event. Borgohain, 23, who had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in March last year, will be competing in the welterweight category (69 kg). Tokyo Olympics are scheduled from July 23, with the boxing events starting from July 24.

Trending Topics