Premier League, Manchester United beat Aston Villa 3-1: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 09, 2021, 08:47 pm

Manchester United came back from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-1 in the Premier League 2020-21 season on Sunday. Going down to Bertrand Traore's goal in the first half, United had work to do after the break and they got three goals. Villa were reduced to 10 men in the dying stages as Ollie Watkins received a second yellow card for stimulation. Here's more.

United show their mettle once again

United started the game well and showed they mean business. However, in the 24th minute, Traore scored a stunner with his left foot after Villa applied pressure. In the second half, Luiz conceded a penalty after fouling Paul Pogba. Bruno Fernandes converted the same. Moments later, Mason Greenwood scored a sumptuous goal with his left foot. Edinson Cavani scored United's third goal.

Fernandes equals this record of Frank Lampard

Fernandes now has 27 goals in all competitions this season, having played 54 games. He now has 17 goals in the Premier League, which includes nine penalties. Fernandes' 27 goals this season is the most by a mid-fielder for a Premier League club in a single campaign since Frank Lampard for Chelsea in 2009-10 (also 27). Fernandes has raced to 25 Premier League goals.

Greenwood scripts this record for Man United

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood scored his 16th career Premier League goal. As per Sky Sports, Rashford has steered clear of Wayne Rooney in terms of most Premier League goals scored for United for before turning 20 years old. As per Sky Sports, Fernandes is now the fourth-fastest to reach 25 Premier League goals for United.

Fernandes' penalty breaks this Premier League record

As per Opta, Fernandes' penalty was the 113th taken in this season's Premier League, breaking the all-time competition record of 112 previously set in 2006-07.

Edinson Cavani scripts these feats

Edinson Cavani has now equaled the Manchester United record for the highest number of Premier League goals scored as a substitute in a season. As per Opta, he equaled the record held by Chicharito in 2010-11 and Ole Gunnar Solskjær in 1998-99 (5 each). Cavani now has nine Premier League goals this season, including six headers.

United script this Premier League history

Manchester United have won 10 Premier League matches after conceding first this season. As per Opta, this is now a record by a team in a single season in the competition's history.

Maguire's marathon run comes to an end

United skipper Harry Maguire was subbed off for the first time in his Premier League career for Man United. He had played every minute of all 71 previous games in the competition since his debut for the club in August 2019.