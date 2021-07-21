Home / News / Sports News / Australia beat West Indies in first ODI: Records broken
Australia beat West Indies in first ODI: Records broken

Rajdeep Saha
Australia beat West Indies in first ODI: Records broken
Alex Carey scored a fine fifty for the Aussies

Australia overcame West Indies in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The match was reduced to 49 overs per side. Stand-in skipper Alex Carey led the way with a 67-run knock to help his side post 252/9. For the Windies, Hayden Walsh claimed a fifer. In response, WI were bundled out for 123 in 26.2 overs. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Australian openers Josh Philippe and Ben McDermott added 51 runs for the first wicket. However, the Windies hit back reducing the visitors to 114/4. Carey and Ashton Turner (49) added a 104-run stand for the fifth wicket. WI claimed regular scalps as Australia managed 252. In reply, Kieron Pollard's 56 wasn't enough as WI folded for 123. Mitchell Starc claimed a fifer.

Carey hits his fifth fifty, Starc continues his fine form

Carey smashed his fifth fifty in ODI cricket. He has raced to 1,158 runs in ODIs at 37.35. On the other hand, Starc claimed his eighth five-wicket haul in ODIs. He has raced to 189 wickets at 22.80. Playing his eighth ODI against the Windies, Starc has raced to 26 scalps at 12.15. He claimed his fourth five-wicket haul against WI.

Pollard shines with a 56-run knock

Windies captain Pollard struck a well-made 56 for his side. The all-rounder smashed five fours and three sixes. Pollard has raced to 2,620 runs at an average of 26.73. He registered his 12th ODI fifty as well. Pollard has 679 runs against the Aussies, hitting his second fifty against them.

Feats attained by Mitchell Starc

Left-arm pacer Starc has gone past Australian compatriot Glenn McGrath's seven five-wicket hauls. He is now joint-fifth for most ODI fifers with Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga. Starc is only one five-wicket haul behind third-placed Brett Lee and Shahid Afridi. Meanwhile, the Australian's eight five-wicket hauls have come at a record pace. Starc has taken just 97 ODIs to break Waqar Younis' record (137).

