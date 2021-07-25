Home / News / Sports News / Aaron Finch ruled out of Bangladesh tour: Details here
Aaron Finch ruled out of Bangladesh tour: Details here

Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 12:53 pm
Aaron Finch ruled out of Bangladesh tour: Details here
Aaron Finch has been ruled out of the upcoming Bangladesh tour, starting August 3

The Australian cricket team will be without the services of white-ball skipper Aaron Finch for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh. The Aussies are set to play five T20Is against the Bangladesh cricket team. As per Cricbuzz, Finch suffered a knee injury while practicing in the build-up to the T20Is against West Indies, which he aggravated in the fifth game of that series. Here's more.

Finch

Finch hasn't participated in the ODI series versus Windies

Finch played all the five T20Is against the Windies, getting scores of 4, 6, 30, 53, and 34. Australia lost the T20I series 1-4. Meanwhile, the skipper didn't participate in the first two ODIs against the Windies. Alex Carey led the team in both these games. The series is tied 1-1 at the moment.

Finch likely to have surgery on his knee

Cricket Australia decided to send Finch back home after the injury revealed the possibility of the 34-year-old batter needing surgery to mend his right knee. The Aussies will want Finch to undergo surgery, if needed, and have sufficient time to rest and rehabilitate before the ICC T20 World Cup in October. Meanwhile, Finch will undergo two weeks of quarantine when he arrives home.

This was considered the best course of action: Finch

Finch said he is disappointed but believes this is the best course of action. "I'm extremely disappointed to be heading home," Finch said. "This was considered the best course of action rather than traveling to Bangladesh, not being able to play, and losing that recovery time. I will have the surgery if required and start the recovery process ahead of the World Cup."

World T20: Finch is crucial for Australia's chances

Finch is a crucial asset for Australia and the management will be hoping that the senior player recovers in time for the World Cup. The opener has been leading the Australian white-ball side for a while now. Also, he is the leading run-scorer for Australia in T20Is. He has scored 2,473 runs at 37.46. Finch is the fourth-highest scorer in T20Is as well.

Cricket Australia issues a statement

A Cricket Australia statement added: "Selectors and the Cricket Australia medical team are optimistic Finch will recover in time for the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman, which commences in mid-October."

Wade could lead Australia in Finch's absence

Australia will be naming a new T20 captain over the course of time. There is a possibility that Matthew Wade could be the designated choice. He is the vice-captain of the T20I side and even led a game against India in Finch's absence last year.

