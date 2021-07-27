Home / News / Sports News / Australia win ODI series against West Indies: Records broken
Sports

Australia win ODI series against West Indies: Records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 11:32 am
Australia win ODI series against West Indies: Records broken
Australia sealed the ODI series against West Indies 2-1

Australia won the decisive ODI against West Indies to seal the three-match series by a 2-1 margin. Deprived of their injured skipper Aaron Finch for ODIs, the Alex Carey-led Aussie outfit did a commendable job in the away series. The Windies were bowled out for 152 in 45.1 overs. Australia chased the target down in 30.3 overs (153/4). Here are the key records scripted.

In this article
Starc

Starc claims 11 wickets in the ODI series

Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc finished the series with 11 wickets. Starc was adjudged Player of the Series for his excellent performance with the ball. The senior fast bowler notched 5/48, 3/26, and 3/43 in the ODI series. Overall, Starc has raced to 195 career ODI wickets at 22.45. Starc had 32 ODI scalps against WI, surpassing Shane Watson's tally of 30.

ODIs

Australia continue their domination against WI in ODIs

Australia have extended their advantage over the Windies in ODIs. This was the 12th win for Australia in the last 15 ODIs against the Windies. This was the sixth bilateral ODI series between the two sides since 2003. Australia picked up their fifth series win with one series ending in a 2-2 draw.

ODI series

How did the ODI series pan out?

The first ODI was reduced to 49 overs per side and Australia claimed a 133-run win after WI were set a revised target of 257 (DLS). The second ODI saw WI steal a four-wicket victory. Australia were bowled out for 187 before WI managed 191/6. The third ODI saw Matthew Wade (51*) and Alex Carey (35) play crucial knocks as Australia prevailed.

Feats

Feats attained by Starc in the ODI series

Starc is the sixth-joint highest wicket-taker for Australia in ODIs. He has matched the tally of Steve Waugh (195). Starc's effort in the third ODI saw him surpass former West Indian cricketer Carl Hooper (193) as well. In the first ODI, Starc surpassed Australian compatriot Glenn McGrath's seven five-wicket hauls. Starc is now joint-fifth for most ODI fifers with Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 3: Complete report

Latest News

Heavy rains cause extensive waterlogging in Delhi

Delhi

BUGATTI rolls out the final Rs. 43 crore-worth Divo hypercar

Auto

'Navarasa' trailer: This is going to be a masterpiece

Entertainment

Nearly 100 families evacuated from three buildings in Thane

India

Sensex rises over 150 points in early trade

Business

Latest Sports News

Hockey: Rupinder Singh's brace hands India 3-0 win over Spain

Sports

Sharath takes a game off Ma Long before bowing out

Sports

Indians misfire in air pistol events, fail to make finals

Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 3: Complete report

Sports

England vs India: How does Virat Kohli perform against Anderson?

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

West Indies outclass Australia in 2nd ODI: Records broken

Sports

WI-Australia second ODI postponed after positive COVID-19 test emerges

Sports

Australia beat West Indies in first ODI: Records broken

Sports

West Indies beat Australia in fifth T20I: Records broken

Sports

ODI Cricket News

India bowled out for 225 against Sri Lanka

Sports

2nd ODI: Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate against India

Sports

Sri Lanka vs India: Charith Asalanka drives SL to 275/9

Sports

1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan guides India to victory against SL

Sports

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in second ODI: Records broken

Sports
Trending Topics