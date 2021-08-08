Australia beat Bangladesh in 4th T20I: Key stats

Australia defeat Bangladesh in 4th T20I

Australia finally registered their first win on the Bangladesh tour after losing three consecutive T20Is. The visitors recorded a three-wicket victory in what turned out to be yet another low-scoring encounter. They chased down the 105-run target with one over to spare Mitchell Swepson was named the Player of the Match for taking three wickets in the match. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh made an ideal start after electing to bat. However, Josh Hazlewood and Swepson blew up their top-order to put Australia ahead. Skipper Mahmudullah and Nurul Hasan registered ducks as the hosts were reduced to 83/7. They could manage only 104/9 after 20 overs. Australia too stumbled in the run-chase, tottering on 65/6 at one stage. However, Ashton Agar's 27 got them home.

Dan Christian smashed five sixes off Shakib

The Australian batters once again struggled on a sluggish track. However, Dan Christian made a mockery of Bangladeshi bowling in the run-chase. He smashed five sixes off Shakib Al Hasan in the fourth over. The former finished on 39 off 15 deliveries, a knock studded with 1 four and 5 sixes. Meanwhile, Shakib conceded 50 runs in his four overs.

Mustafizur conceded only nine runs in his four overs

Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman once again shone for Bangladesh in the bowling section. He gave away just nine runs in his four, having picked up two wickets. The tally included a maiden over. Mustafizur has an economy rate of just 3.56 after four T20Is. Moreover, he has a bowling average (8.14). The pacer conceded only nine runs in the third T20I too.

Mitchell Swepson was the standout bowler

The Australian bowlers were on charge throughout the match. Swepson, who was the Player of the Match, recorded incredible figures of 3/12. Fast bowler Andrew Tye also scalped three wickets for 18 runs. Josh Hazlewood was also economical, having conceded 24 runs (two wickets). While Agar chipped in with a solitary wicket, Ashton Turner remained wicket-less.