Australia Women beat NZ in 1st ODI, script world record

Parth Dhall
Last updated on Apr 04, 2021, 01:40 pm
Australia Women beat NZ in 1st ODI, script world record

The Australian women's cricket team has broken the world record for registering most consecutive wins in ODI cricket.

The Meg Lanning-led side achieved the milestone by beating New Zealand Women in the first ODI of the three-match series.

Notably, the likes of Ellyse Perry (56*) and Ashleigh Gardner (53*) helped Australia chase down 213 easily.

Here are the further details.

Australia Women surpassed the record of Ricky Ponting's team

The win over New Zealand Women gave Australia Women their 22nd back-to-back ODI win. As a result, they have broken the record of Ricky Ponting's team, who won 21 ODIs on the trot between January and May 2003.

The winning streak started in March 2018

The winning streak of Australia Women started in March 2018 when they beat Team India in their own backyard.

During the period, they beat India (3-0), Pakistan (3-0), New Zealand (3-0), England (3-0), West Indies (3-0), Sri Lanka (3-0), New Zealand (3-0), New Zealand (1-0).

Interestingly, the likes of Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Rachael Haynes and Ashleigh Gardner featured in all 22 games.

Greatest winning streak!

How did the match pan out?

NZ Women made a decent start despite losing Hayley Jensen initially after Australia elected to field.

A defiant 90 (134) by Lauren Down kept the visitors afloat.

However, they were bundled out for 212 in 48.5 overs.

Meanwhile, Australia Women easily chased down the target with notable contributions from Healy (65), Perry (56*) and Gardner (53*).

They didn't let the NZ bowlers settle throughout.

The players who performed for Australia

For Australia Women, Megan Schutt remained the pick of bowlers as she picked up a haul of four wickets (32 runs).

Meanwhile, Nicola Carey also registered figures of 3/34.

While opener Healy struck her 12th ODI fifty, star all-rounder Perry notched-up her 28th.

Notably, Gardner brought up her fifty and the world record for Australia by finishing the run-chase with a six.

