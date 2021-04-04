Australia Women beat NZ in 1st ODI, script world record

Australia Women surpassed the record of Ricky Ponting's team
The win over New Zealand Women gave Australia Women their 22nd back-to-back ODI win. As a result, they have broken the record of Ricky Ponting's team, who won 21 ODIs on the trot between January and May 2003.
Streak
The winning streak started in March 2018
The winning streak of Australia Women started in March 2018 when they beat Team India in their own backyard.
During the period, they beat India (3-0), Pakistan (3-0), New Zealand (3-0), England (3-0), West Indies (3-0), Sri Lanka (3-0), New Zealand (3-0), New Zealand (1-0).
Interestingly, the likes of Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Rachael Haynes and Ashleigh Gardner featured in all 22 games.
Twitter Post
Greatest winning streak!
Match
How did the match pan out?
NZ Women made a decent start despite losing Hayley Jensen initially after Australia elected to field.
A defiant 90 (134) by Lauren Down kept the visitors afloat.
However, they were bundled out for 212 in 48.5 overs.
Meanwhile, Australia Women easily chased down the target with notable contributions from Healy (65), Perry (56*) and Gardner (53*).
They didn't let the NZ bowlers settle throughout.
Performances
The players who performed for Australia
For Australia Women, Megan Schutt remained the pick of bowlers as she picked up a haul of four wickets (32 runs).
Meanwhile, Nicola Carey also registered figures of 3/34.
While opener Healy struck her 12th ODI fifty, star all-rounder Perry notched-up her 28th.
Notably, Gardner brought up her fifty and the world record for Australia by finishing the run-chase with a six.