'High on confidence', Axar Patel unperturbed with Ravindra Jadeja's presence

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 27, 2021, 02:16 pm

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel made merry with the ball in the home Test series against England, earlier this year. He scalped 27 wickets to decimate the Englishmen in the series. Although Axar tested positive for COVID-19, he made a comeback in the IPL. Now, it remains to be seen if gets a nod on the UK tour in the presence of Ravindra Jadeja.

Opportunity

Don't feel I was lacking anything: Axar

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Axar heaped praise on Jadeja for his on-field brilliance. "I don't feel I was lacking anything. I was injured and lost my place in the ODIs. In Tests, Jadeja and Ashwin were doing well. The way Jadeja was performing, it was very hard for any other left-arm spin all-rounder to find a place," he said.

Test series

Axar took 27 wickets in the series against England

In February this year, the exploits of Axar helped India outclass England 3-1 in the four-match Test series. He became the ninth Indian player to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut, and only the second left-arm spinner after Dilip Doshi to do so. Axar finished the series with 27 wickets, the joint-most by an Indian in his debut Test series, with Doshi.

Do you know?

Wicket on the first ball in both the innings

Axar took a wicket on the first ball of both the innings in the Day/Night Test. As per ESPNcricinfo, the feat has been achieved only once before, in Test history. Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan did so in a Test against Bangladesh in 2007.

Confidence

'I am high on confidence after the England series'

"Post England, I didn't change myself but I got recognition. People's perception has changed and they believe that I can do well in Test matches too," Axar added. "I am high on confidence after that series. Even after returning from COVID-19, I didn't give up my rhythm. I had the same confidence when I played in the IPL."

Transition

Axar made his international debut in 2014

In his early days, Axar was touted as a limited-overs specialist. He made his international debut in an ODI against Bangladesh in 2014. Meanwhile, he earned his T20I cap a year later in the Zimbabwe series. So far, Axar has taken 45 wickets from 38 ODIs with a best match haul of 3/34. He also has nine T20I scalps to his name.

County

Axar boasts a decent record in County Cricket

Durham had signed up Axar for County Championship in August 2018. On his County debut, he scored an unbeaten 95, a knock that comprised 12 boundaries and two sixes. In another game, he grabbed eyeballs by recording bowling figures of 7/54. Although Jadeja might be the first-choice all-rounder for the UK tour, Axar's noteworthy performances against and in England can't be discounted.

Comparison

Axar vs Jadeja: A look at their skills

Jadeja has the ability to turn the ball besides delivering a shrewd arm ball. Over the years, he has learned to vary his speed well. His compatriot Axar has a knack for deceiving the batsmen with straighter deliveries. In the England series, he was the able to keep the ball straight despite giving revolutions. This skill might be handy in England.