India vs England: Feats achieved by Axar Patel

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Mar 06, 2021, 04:30 pm
Axar Patel made his Test debut in the just concluded series against England.

The left-arm spinner impressed once again in the fourth Test, picking up nine wickets.

He took a fifer in the second innings as India won the match by an innings and 25 runs.

Axar had a fine series and broke several records.

Here we present his feats.

How did Axar perform in the series? Axar scripted these records in the D/N Test Axar breaks Mendis' record Breakdown of Axar's show in the series

Axar

How did Axar perform in the series?

Axar ended the four-match Test series with 27 scalps.

Notably, he made his debut in the second Test.

He claimed four five-wicket hauls with a best of 6/38.

He also had a best match haul of 11/70.

Notably, Axar has an average of 10.59 and an economy rate of 2.24.

Axar

Axar scripted these records in the D/N Test

In the Day-Night Test, Axar became the fourth spinner to take a wicket of the first ball of an innings.

Axar became the first Indian spinner to take a five-wicket haul in D/N Tests.

As per Opta, he's only the sixth spinner to record a five-wicket haul in such fixtures. He became the first spinner with two five-wicket hauls in a single D/N Test.

Axar breaks Mendis' record

The 27-year-old Axar broke Ajantha Mendis' record for most wickets in the debut series in Test cricket. The Sri Lankan spinner had claimed 26 wickets against India in 2008. Patel surpassed the mark with 27 wickets against England in three matches.

Breakdown of Axar's show in the series

Axar took figures of 2/40 and 5/60 in his debut Test in Chennai.

He enjoyed himself in the D/N Test next, claiming 6/38 and 5/32 in Ahmedabad.

And in the fourth Test, he got figures of 4/68 and 5/48.

For the third successive Test, Axar claimed a five-wicket haul.

