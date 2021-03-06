India vs England: Feats achieved by Axar Patel

As per Opta, he's only the sixth spinner to record a five-wicket haul in such fixtures. He became the first spinner with two five-wicket hauls in a single D/N Test.
Information
Axar breaks Mendis' record
The 27-year-old Axar broke Ajantha Mendis' record for most wickets in the debut series in Test cricket. The Sri Lankan spinner had claimed 26 wickets against India in 2008. Patel surpassed the mark with 27 wickets against England in three matches.
Wickets
Breakdown of Axar's show in the series
Axar took figures of 2/40 and 5/60 in his debut Test in Chennai.
He enjoyed himself in the D/N Test next, claiming 6/38 and 5/32 in Ahmedabad.
And in the fourth Test, he got figures of 4/68 and 5/48.
For the third successive Test, Axar claimed a five-wicket haul.