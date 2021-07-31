Home / News / Sports News / WI vs Pakistan: Azam Khan ruled out of two T20Is
Sports

WI vs Pakistan: Azam Khan ruled out of two T20Is

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 31, 2021, 11:10 am
WI vs Pakistan: Azam Khan ruled out of two T20Is
Azam Khan ruled out of two T20Is against WI

Pakistan middle-order batsman Azam Khan has been ruled out of the second and third T20Is against West Indies after sustaining a head injury during a training session. The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed the development on Friday. Meanwhile, the availability of Azam for the fourth and final T20I is yet to be ascertained. Here is more on the same.

In this article
Information

A period of observation

On examination of Azam's injury, a neurosurgeon has recommended a period of observation of 24 hours. The Pakistani batter will be re-assessed on Monday after which a decision on his availability for the fourth T20I will be made.

Run

Azam made his international debut against England

Azam has received the backing of coach Misbah-ul-Haq even though the former underperformed in the England series. Misbah believes it was unfair to judge the youngster on the basis of two knocks against England. Azam, who made his international debut against England, scored 5* and 1 in the two T20Is. He didn't bat in the opening T20I against West Indies in Barbados.

Azam

Who is Azam Khan?

Azam, the son of former Pakistani cricketer Moin Khan, burst onto domestic cricket in 2018. He has featured in 15 List A games, having scored 239 runs at 29.87. He has fared better in the shortest format. In 44 T20s, Azam has amassed 825 runs. He carries a strike-rate of 152.49. Azam has also played in the Pakistan Super League and Lanka Premier League.

Series

WI vs Pakistan: A look at the schedule

Pakistan recently lost the three-match T20I series 1-2 to England. Thereafter, they competed in the first match against West Indies, which was washed out. The two sides will clash in three other T20Is on July 31, August 1, and 3. A two-match Test series (August 12-16 and August 20-24) will follow the same. Sabina Park in Kingston will host the two Tests.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
SLC bans Dickwella, Mendis, and Gunathilaka for one year

Latest News

NIA raids in J&K after air base blast, terror case

India

'Cruella's Emma Stone considering suing Disney; Emily Blunt might join

Entertainment

Boy ends life after losing Rs. 40,000 in online game

India

Katariya's hat-trick keeps India's hopes alive in Olympic women's hockey

Sports

New Royal Enfield Himalayan spied on test; design details revealed

Auto

Latest Sports News

Olympics: India's archery campaign ends without medal after Das loses

Sports

Panghal's Olympic campaign ends with shocking loss to Colombian Martinez

Sports

Kamalpreet Kaur finishes second in discus qualification to make finals

Sports

SLC bans Dickwella, Mendis, and Gunathilaka for one year

Sports

Ben Stokes to take indefinite break from cricket

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Younis Khan quits as Pakistan's batting coach: Details here

Sports

Who is Pakistan's uncapped batsman Azam Khan?

Sports

England, WI tours: Pakistan announce limited-overs and Test squads

Sports

SA, Australia and Pakistan to tour West Indies in 2021

Sports

Azam Khan News

List of celebrities who have recently joined the BJP

Politics

#ThatWas2019: 7 times politicians shocked us with their controversial statements

Politics

To meet Akhilesh Yadav, SP leader dresses as groom

Politics

Uttar Pradesh: SP's Azam Khan allegedly stole buffalo, FIR registered

India

Azam Khan apologizes for sexist remarks, but Rama Devi unconvinced

Politics
Trending Topics