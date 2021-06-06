Verstappen crashes as Perez wins the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021

Jun 06, 2021

Max Verstappen crashed out of the Azerbaijan GP in the 47th lap

Max Verstappen crashed out in a dramatic fashion with just four laps remaining at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021. The Red Bull driver crashed into the barriers on the main straight while leading the race. The race restarted with three laps to go and Lewis Hamilton, who could have finish second, dropped down to 15th. Sebastian Vettel and Pierre Gasly finished behind Sergio Perez.

Verstappen crashes out heavily

Verstappen was on the verge of claiming a third victory this season and a second in succession. however, a heavy crash resulted in him getting ruled out of the race. A left rear tire puncture led to the crash and Verstappen will be gutted. It's an absolute heartbreak for Verstappen just when he looked in control for a stellar victory.

Pole-sitter Leclerc finishes fourth

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc had claimed pole for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after a crash-laden, red-flagged qualifying session in Baku on Saturday. However, despite topping the show as the flag was waived, he lost control, seeing both Hamilton and Verstappen pass him within the first seven laps. Leclerc finished fourth, as his team-mate Carlos Sainz took eighth place to ensure Ferrari the points.

Alpha Tauri and McLaren among the points

Alpha Tauri and McLaren were among the points at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Gasly got a podium finish for Alpha Tauri and fellow driver Yuki Tsunoda took seventh place. On the other hand, McLaren saw Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo take fifth and ninth place respectively. Alpine's Fernando Alonso finished a stunning sixth. Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen took the 10th place.

Blow for Hamilton despite Verstappen's crash

Hamilton could have earned a valuable second place to overtake Verstappen in the points tally, however, it wasn't meant to be. He could not add to his three wins and four podiums this season for a second successive race. Hamilton took the lead after the restart but got himself locked up and went off the track. Hamilton (101 points) remains behind Verstappen (105).

Rare podium for Sebastian Vettel, blow for Bottas

Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin finished second in the race to collect his maiden podium finish this season. Vettel collected his 122nd career podium finish. Meanwhile, Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, who secured P10 in qualifying, finished 12th. He said something was wrong with his car yesterday.

End of a dramatic race!

Second career race win for Sergio Perez

Perez clinched his first victory for Red Bull and only the second of his career. He took P1 after Verstappen's crash and had to hold on during a dramatic restart post the red flag. This was Perez's 11th career podium finish. He now has a total of 775 career F1 points. Perez is now third in the standings this season (69 points).

F1 2021: Here are the updated standings

Leclerc has moved up to fifth in the 2021 Driver Standings (52 points). He overcame Bottas (47). Meanwhile, Red Bull lead the 2021 Constructor Standings. They have 174 points and are ahead of Mercedes (148). Ferrari are third (94 points) one place above McLaren (92).