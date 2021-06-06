Home / News / Sports News / Verstappen crashes as Perez wins the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021
Sports

Verstappen crashes as Perez wins the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 06, 2021, 07:58 pm
Verstappen crashes as Perez wins the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021
Max Verstappen crashed out of the Azerbaijan GP in the 47th lap

Max Verstappen crashed out in a dramatic fashion with just four laps remaining at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021. The Red Bull driver crashed into the barriers on the main straight while leading the race. The race restarted with three laps to go and Lewis Hamilton, who could have finish second, dropped down to 15th. Sebastian Vettel and Pierre Gasly finished behind Sergio Perez.

In this article
Verstappen

Verstappen crashes out heavily

Verstappen was on the verge of claiming a third victory this season and a second in succession. however, a heavy crash resulted in him getting ruled out of the race. A left rear tire puncture led to the crash and Verstappen will be gutted. It's an absolute heartbreak for Verstappen just when he looked in control for a stellar victory.

Leclerc

Pole-sitter Leclerc finishes fourth

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc had claimed pole for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after a crash-laden, red-flagged qualifying session in Baku on Saturday. However, despite topping the show as the flag was waived, he lost control, seeing both Hamilton and Verstappen pass him within the first seven laps. Leclerc finished fourth, as his team-mate Carlos Sainz took eighth place to ensure Ferrari the points.

Points

Alpha Tauri and McLaren among the points

Alpha Tauri and McLaren were among the points at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Gasly got a podium finish for Alpha Tauri and fellow driver Yuki Tsunoda took seventh place. On the other hand, McLaren saw Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo take fifth and ninth place respectively. Alpine's Fernando Alonso finished a stunning sixth. Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen took the 10th place.

Hamilton

Blow for Hamilton despite Verstappen's crash

Hamilton could have earned a valuable second place to overtake Verstappen in the points tally, however, it wasn't meant to be. He could not add to his three wins and four podiums this season for a second successive race. Hamilton took the lead after the restart but got himself locked up and went off the track. Hamilton (101 points) remains behind Verstappen (105).

Information

Rare podium for Sebastian Vettel, blow for Bottas

Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin finished second in the race to collect his maiden podium finish this season. Vettel collected his 122nd career podium finish. Meanwhile, Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, who secured P10 in qualifying, finished 12th. He said something was wrong with his car yesterday.

Twitter Post

End of a dramatic race!

Perez

Second career race win for Sergio Perez

Perez clinched his first victory for Red Bull and only the second of his career. He took P1 after Verstappen's crash and had to hold on during a dramatic restart post the red flag. This was Perez's 11th career podium finish. He now has a total of 775 career F1 points. Perez is now third in the standings this season (69 points).

Information

F1 2021: Here are the updated standings

Leclerc has moved up to fifth in the 2021 Driver Standings (52 points). He overcame Bottas (47). Meanwhile, Red Bull lead the 2021 Constructor Standings. They have 174 points and are ahead of Mercedes (148). Ferrari are third (94 points) one place above McLaren (92).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
ICC World Test Championship: How has Rohit Sharma fared?

Latest News

'Indian Idol-12': Ajay Maken feels Anjali Gaikwad didn't 'deserve elimination'

Entertainment

French Open: Novak Djokovic reaches quarter-final after Lorenzo Musetti retires

Sports

BTS Festa 2021: Band recreate photos, leader RM drops single

Entertainment

Benefits worth Rs. 80,000 announced on Nissan KICKS SUV

Auto

Tipster suggests Twitter is actively developing new Super Follow feature

Science

Latest Sports News

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh apologizes for glorifying Jarnail Singh

Sports

IPL to resume on September 19, final on October 15

Sports

England vs New Zealand: Trent Boult could play second Test

Sports

Robinson suspended from international cricket: All you need to know

Sports

England and New Zealand draw first Test: Records broken

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Formula 1, Max Verstappen wins the Monaco GP: Records broken

Sports

Lewis Hamilton wins the Spanish Grand Prix: Records broken

Sports

Lewis Hamilton wins seventh F1 world title, equals Schumacher's record

Sports

Records that can be broken in Formula 1 2020 season

Sports
Trending Topics