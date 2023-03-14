Sports

Bangladesh beat England in 3rd T20I, complete historic whitewash

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 14, 2023, 06:31 pm 2 min read

Litton Das scored 73 in Bangladesh's 3rd T20I win (Source: Twitter/BCBTigers)

Bangladesh beat England in the 3rd T20I in Dhaka to complete a historic whitewash on Tuesday. The hosts prevailed over England by 16 runs. The Bangla Tigers showed great intent and aggression with the bat and ball as they outplayed the visitors, all three times. This is nothing short of a historic result in the context of Bangladesh cricket.

How did the match pan out?

After winning the toss, Jos Buttler invited Bangladesh to bat first and they posted 158/2. Litton Das (73) and Najmul Shanto (47*) were the top contributors. Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid picked up one wicket each. In reply, England could only manage 142/6 as Dawid Malan (53) and Jos Buttler (40) were the only notable performers.

Litton Das impresses with blazing 73

The aggressive Bangladeshi opener finally found some form as he struck 10 fours and a six, helping the hosts reach a competitive 158/2. This was Litton's first half-century in this series as he got out cheaply in the first two games. After a 55-run opening stand with Rony Talukdar, he stitched another 84-run partnership with Shanto to take the hosts to a competitive total.

Dawid Malan smokes his 15th T20I fifty

England batter Malan finally turned up in the T20I series as he scored a watchful 47-ball 53 against Bangladesh. This was his 15th T20I fifty but his first against Bangladesh. Courtesy of this fifty, he has raced to 1,810 runs in T20Is. Malan was batting with great control until Mustafizur Rahman deceived him with a slower one.

A death bowling masterclass from Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh's premier pacer Mustafizur has been sensational throughout the T20I series, especially in the slog overs. He picked up the crucial wicket of Malan and gave away only 14 runs from his quota of four overs. Mustafizur may have picked only three wickets in the entire series, but his 5.58 economy in the slog overs speaks volumes about his impact.