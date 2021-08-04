Home / News / Sports News / Bangladesh to host New Zealand for five T20Is in September
Bangladesh to host New Zealand for five T20Is in September

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 05:44 pm
Bangladesh will host New Zealand in September for five T20Is

The Bangladesh cricket team will be hosting New Zealand in the month of September for five T20Is. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the news of Wednesday. The two nations will use this T20I series as part of their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup that will begin in the UAE and Oman in October. Here are further details.

BAN vs NZ

New Zealand to arrive in Bangladesh on August 24

The New Zealand cricket team will arrive in Dhaka on August 24 according to the itinerary released by the BCB. They will play a warm-up game on August 29 before the first match of the series which will be played on September 1. All five matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Series to conclude just before the IPL 2021 remainder

The series will conclude on September 10, just nine days before the resumption of the IPL 2021 season in the UAE. The Kiwi and Bangladesh players involved in the IPL will take part in the tourney. Meanwhile, the five-match series will be vital for Bangladesh before World T20. They are currently languishing 10th in the ICC T20I Rankings.

New Zealand will be aiming to perform well against Bangladesh

New Zealand will be looking to do well in the tour with conditions for the T20 World Cup expected to be similar to the that in Bangladesh. They last visited Bangladesh eight years ago when the hosts stunned them 3-0 in the 50-over format. New Zealand have a solid team and will begin the series as the favorites.

Bangladesh are currently involved in a T20I series against Australia

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe recently in the T20I series and are now involved in a five-match T20I series against a second-string Australian side. Bangladesh will aim to fare well against the Aussies and gain confidence. They are 1-0 up in the series.

Tokyo Olympics: Argentina beat India in women's hockey semi-final

