Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in third T20I, win series: Records broken

Soumya Sarkar played a match-winning knock for Bangladesh

The Bangladesh cricket team beat Zimbabwe by five wickets to seal the three-match T20I series 2-1. It was a cracking decisive game that saw Zimbabwe bat well and post 193/5 in 20 overs. In response, Bangladesh were up to the task, chasing the target down with four balls to spare. Here we present the records that were scripted.

How did the match pan out?

Zimbabwe openers Tadiwanashe Marumani (27) and Wesley Madhevere added 63 runs for the first wicket to lay the foundation. Regis Chakabva joined hands with Madhevere and put up 59 runs for the second wicket. Zimbabwe were pegged back to 146/4 before Dion Myres and Ryan Burl accelerated. In reply, Soumya Sarkar (68) and useful contributions from others helped Bangladesh win.

Zimbabwe batters register these feats

Chakabva hit a 22-ball 48 in an innings laced with six sixes. He smashed his highest T20I score. Meanwhile, Madhevere hit a sublime 36-ball 54. He smashed six fours. Madhevere slammed his fourth T20I fifty and has raced to 355 runs. Burl hit 31* from 15 balls. The explosive player has 462 runs at 27.17.

Shakib equals the tally of Rashid Khan in T20Is

Shakib Al Hasan (1/24) has raced to 95 T20I scalps at 20.82. He has equaled the tally of Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in terms of wickets. The left-arm spinner has 16 scalps against Zimbabwe. Sarkar (2/19) registered his best bowling figures in T20Is.

Notable numbers for the Bangladesh batters

Sarkar hit a match-winning 68 to help his side come out on top. He smashed nine fours and a six. Soumya has raced to 1,077 runs in T20Is at 20.32. Shakib hit a valuable 25-run cameo. He has now surpassed 1,600 runs in T20Is (1,604), becoming the second Bangladesh batter to achieve this mark. Mahmudullah (34) has 1,560 runs, besides racing to 49 sixes.

Bangladesh dominate the scenes against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh won their 11th T20I match against Zimbabwe in what was their 16th meeting. This was also the second successive T20I series win for Bangladesh against Zimbabwe. The visitors posted their second-highest T20I score against Zimbabwe (194/5). Zimbabwe posted their best T20I score against Bangladesh.