Home / News / Sports News / Bangladesh vs Australia, T20Is: Records that can be scripted
Sports

Bangladesh vs Australia, T20Is: Records that can be scripted

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 06:55 pm
Bangladesh vs Australia, T20Is: Records that can be scripted
Bangladesh and Australia will gear up for five T20Is

Bangladesh and Australia are set to battle it out in a five-match T20I series, starting August 3. Australia, who are without several first-team players, lost the T20I series against West Indies recently by a 1-4 margin. Meanwhile, Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in the three-match T20I series. There could be a solid contest on offer between Bangladesh and Australia as we decode the key statistics.

In this article
Starc

Starc can surpass the 50-wicket mark in T20Is

Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc has claimed 48 T20I wickets from 39 matches at an average of 21.91. He is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker for Australia alongside former all-rounder Shane Watson. Starc can get past the 50-wicket mark and become the first Aussie to do so. He can get past R Ashwin, Sunil Narine (52 each), and Sohail Tanvir (54) in terms of T20I wickets.

Shakib

SHakib can become second T20I bowler with 100-plus wickets

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has taken 95 wickets at an average of 20.82. The left-arm spinner can become the second bowler in T20I history to bag 100-plus scalps. Former Sri Lanka ace Lasith Malinga (107) leads the tally. By getting to 100 wickets or more, Shakib will surpass the likes of Tim Southee (99), Shahid Afridi (98), and Rashid Khan (95).

Do you know?

Zampa and Tye can get to 50 T20I scalps

Australian spinner Adam Zampa has taken 47 wickets at an average of 23.78. The right-arm spinner needs two wickets to surpass Watson. He is in line to reach the milestone of 50 wickets alongside pacer Andrew Tye, who has taken 42 wickets.

Runs

Shakib can surpass several stars in terms of T20I runs

Shakib has also racked up 1,604 runs in T20Is at 23.58. Notably, the southpaw can go past the likes of Suresh Raina, Quinton de Kock (1,605 each), Marlon Samuels (1,611), MS Dhoni (1,617), and Alex Hales (1,644) in terms of T20I runs. He can also become just the second Bangladeshi batter to surpass 1,700 runs for the Tigers in the format after Tamim Iqbal.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Decoding the unbreakable records in women's tennis

Latest News

Infinix SMART 5A will debut in India on August 2

Technology

Opposition slams Goa CM for remark blaming minor rape victims

Politics

From now on, Instagram's Reels can be one minute long

Technology

Fifth-generation Honda City sedan gets 'Ok Google' voice command facility

Auto

Ducati Multistrada V4 arrives at dealerships; deliveries underway

Auto

Latest Sports News

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Djokovic beats Nishikori, reaches semis

Sports

Statistical analysis of Jurgen Klopp's stint at Liverpool

Sports

Unbreakable records held by Manchester United

Sports

Das knocks out Olympic champion, joins wife in last 16

Sports

ICC World Test Championship final smashes viewership records

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in third T20I, win series: Records broken

Sports

Zimbabwe stun Bangladesh in second T20I, level series: Records broken

Sports

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, ODIs: Records that can be scripted

Sports

One-off Test, Day 3: Bangladesh on top against Zimbabwe

Sports

Bangladesh Cricket Team News

Aaron Finch ruled out of Bangladesh tour: Details here

Sports

Bangladesh thrash Zimbabwe in first T20I: Records broken

Sports

Australia to play five T20Is against Bangladesh: Details here

Sports

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in second ODI: Records broken

Sports

1st ODI, Bangladesh humble Zimbabwe: List of records broken

Sports
Trending Topics