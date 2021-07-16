Home / News / Sports News / 1st ODI, Bangladesh humble Zimbabwe: List of records broken
Sports

1st ODI, Bangladesh humble Zimbabwe: List of records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 16, 2021, 07:46 pm
1st ODI, Bangladesh humble Zimbabwe: List of records broken
Liton Das scored a brilliant century against Zimbabwe in the first ODI

The Bangladesh cricket team humbled Zimbabwe in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Riding on Liton Das' 102, the Tigers managed to post 276/9 in 50 overs. In reply, the hosts were blown apart, faltering for a paltry total. Shakib Al Hasan was terrific with the ball for Bangladesh. Here are the records that were broken.

In this article
1st ODI

How did the first ODI pan out?

Bangladesh lost three quick wickets, being reduced to 57/3 and then 74/4. Opener Liton continued to bat and found able support from Mahmudullah (33). They put on a 93-run stand for the fifth wicket. Liton added another crucial stand with Afif Hossain, whose 45 propelled Bangladesh to 276. In reply, Zimbabwe lost wickets at regular intervals as Shakib stood tall.

Duo

Liton smashes fourth ODI century, unwanted feat for Tamim

Playing his 45th ODI, Bangladesh opener Liton smashed his fourth career century. He has raced to 1,282 runs in ODIs at an average of 30.52. He surpassed the likes of Nasir Hossain (1,281) and Alok Kapali (1,235) in terms of career ODI runs. Meanwhile, skipper Tamim Iqbal registered his 19th ODI duck, steering clear of former Bangladesh captain Habibul Bashar (18).

Shakib

Shakib registers a host of records

Shakib ended with figures of 5/30 from his 9.5 overs. The left-arm spinner has raced to 274 ODI wickets at 29.44. Shakib claimed his third five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. He surpassed the likes of Allan Donald (272) and Jacques Kallis (273) in terms of wickets in ODIs. Shakib is now the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh, surpassing Mashrafe Mortaza's tally (269).

Do you know?

Shakib gets to 79 ODI wickets against Zimbabwe

Shakib has raced to 79 ODI scalps against Zimbabwe. He averages 20.15 against them, claiming his second five-wicket haul. This is his best bowling spell against Zimbabwe.

