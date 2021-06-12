Barbora Krejcikova wins maiden French Open singles title: Records broken

World number 33 Barbora Krejcikova has been crowned the champion of the 2021 French Open (women's singles). Krejcikova trounced Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (6-1, 2-6, 6-4) in what was her first majors final. The 25-year-old has become the first Czech champion of Roland Garros since Hana Mandlikova in 1981. Notably, she has won Grand Slams in the doubles category previously.

How did the final pan out?

Pavlyuchenkova showed her dominance initially by breaking Krejcikova's serve in the very first game. However, the latter reeled off six straight games to close the set in 32 minutes. The Russian made an amazing comeback in the second to win 6-2. Pavlyuchenkova took a medical time-out toward the end of the second set. Krejcikova raised her game in final set, thereby winning the title.

A look at the stats

Krejcikova registered 85 points and two aces in the match. She won 51% of the receiving points (41/80). She also clinched 11 out of 15 net points. While Krejcikova recorded 31 unforced errors, Pavlyuchenkova recorded 16.

First Czech player to win Roland Garros since 1981

Krejcikova has now won six Grand Slam titles in total (mixed doubles: 3, women's doubles: 2, women's singles: 1). As stated, she has become the first Czech player to win Roland Garros since Hana Mandlikova in 1981. Krejcikova has won 12 successive matches. She has a 26-9 win-loss record in 2021, including 15-3 on clay. Overall, she owns a 223-86 win-loss record on clay.

Another first-time Grand Slam winner

This is the sixth straight year when the French Open has been won by a first-time Grand Slam singles champion (women's singles). Previous champions: Garbine Muguruza (2016), Jelena Ostapenko (2017), Simona Halep (2018), Ashleigh Barty (2019), and Iga Swiatek (2020).