Home / News / Sports News / Barbora Krejcikova wins maiden French Open singles title: Records broken
Sports

Barbora Krejcikova wins maiden French Open singles title: Records broken

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jun 12, 2021, 08:42 pm
Barbora Krejcikova wins maiden French Open singles title: Records broken

World number 33 Barbora Krejcikova has been crowned the champion of the 2021 French Open (women's singles). Krejcikova trounced Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (6-1, 2-6, 6-4) in what was her first majors final. The 25-year-old has become the first Czech champion of Roland Garros since Hana Mandlikova in 1981. Notably, she has won Grand Slams in the doubles category previously.

In this article
Final

How did the final pan out?

Pavlyuchenkova showed her dominance initially by breaking Krejcikova's serve in the very first game. However, the latter reeled off six straight games to close the set in 32 minutes. The Russian made an amazing comeback in the second to win 6-2. Pavlyuchenkova took a medical time-out toward the end of the second set. Krejcikova raised her game in final set, thereby winning the title.

Information

A look at the stats

Krejcikova registered 85 points and two aces in the match. She won 51% of the receiving points (41/80). She also clinched 11 out of 15 net points. While Krejcikova recorded 31 unforced errors, Pavlyuchenkova recorded 16.

Feats

First Czech player to win Roland Garros since 1981

Krejcikova has now won six Grand Slam titles in total (mixed doubles: 3, women's doubles: 2, women's singles: 1). As stated, she has become the first Czech player to win Roland Garros since Hana Mandlikova in 1981. Krejcikova has won 12 successive matches. She has a 26-9 win-loss record in 2021, including 15-3 on clay. Overall, she owns a 223-86 win-loss record on clay.

Do you know?

Another first-time Grand Slam winner

This is the sixth straight year when the French Open has been won by a first-time Grand Slam singles champion (women's singles). Previous champions: Garbine Muguruza (2016), Jelena Ostapenko (2017), Simona Halep (2018), Ashleigh Barty (2019), and Iga Swiatek (2020).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Hardik Pandya aims to go full throttle at T20 WC

Latest News

Army buys Jharkhand farmer's watermelon harvest after his generous offer

India

Private hospitals used only 17% COVID-19 vaccine doses in May

India

Infinix NOTE 10 to go on sale tomorrow via Flipkart

Science

Ather 450X becomes cheaper thanks to increased FAME II subsidy

Auto

Hardik Pandya aims to go full throttle at T20 WC

Sports

Latest Sports News

2021 French Open final, Krejcikova vs Pavlyuchenkova: Statistical preview

Sports

French Open final: Stefanos Tsitsipas set to face Novak Djokovic

Sports

Euro 2020: Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo can break these records

Sports

Meet Shubho Paul, Indian teenager picked for Bayern World squad

Sports

1st Test: West Indies in trouble against visitors South Africa

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

2021 French Open final, Krejcikova vs Pavlyuchenkova: Statistical preview

Sports

French Open: Barbora Krejcikova storms into maiden Grand Slam final

Sports

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beats Zidansek, reaches her maiden Grand Slam final

Sports

French Open: Krejcikova beats Gauff, reaches her first singles semi-finals

Sports
Trending Topics