La Liga, Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid: List of records broken

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid played out a 0-0 draw in what was a lively game at the Camp Nou. Both teams had several chances to score but wasted them. The result leaves Atletico top of La Liga as Barcelona missed the chance to go past the visitors and climbed up to second, one point above Real Madrid. Here are the records broken.

Barca and Atletico share the spoils

Atletico created the better chances in the first half but failed to convert them. Luis Suarez also saw his strike well saved by Marc-Andre ter Stegen at the near post. Lionel Messi looked came close to scoring for Barca and forced Atletico goal-keeper Jan Oblak into a diving save. Ousmane Dembele could have won the game for Barca, but he missed from close range.

What does this result mean for the sides?

Atletico will be the happier side out of the two. They now have 77 points from 35 games. Meanwhile, Barca move to second for the time being. They have 75 points and are two behind Atletico. Notably, Real Madrid will move level on points with Atletico if they beat fourth-placed Sevilla on Sunday and would go top because of their superior head-to-head record.

Notable records scripted by Atletico

Yannick Carrasco attempted 16 dribbles against Barcelona (seven dribbles completed). This is now the most by a Atletico player in a game this season in all competitions. Atletico registered six shots on target in the opening 45 minutes (9 shots). This is the the most by a team in a first half of a game against Barcelona this season across competitions.

Atletico's woes at the Camp Nou highlighted once again

As per Opta, Atletico have now failed to win any of their last 15 away La Liga games against Barcelona (D5 L10). This is their longest current winless run away from home against an opponent in the competition. Their last win at Camp Nou in La Liga was in February 2006 (3-1).