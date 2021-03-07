La Liga, Barcelona defeat Osasuna 2-0: Records broken

Alba scored the opener for Barca in the 30th minute when Messi handed him a notable cross-field ball.
That remained the only goal until the 18-year-old midfielder Moriba struck in the 83rd minute. Yet again, Messi was at the helm.
Barca goal-keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen made as many as three impressive saves, having denied Osasuna chances of comeback.
Duo
Moriba, Alba script these feats
Young mid-fielder Moriba went on to score his first goal for Barca in only his third league appearance.
Interestingly, he has become the youngest player (18 years and 46 days) to score from outside the box in La Liga this season.
Meanwhile, eight of Alba's last 16 goals for Barcelona across all competitions have been assisted by Messi.
Information
Pedri Gonzalez completes 100 touches in a single game
Mid-fielder Pedri Gonzalez made a total of 100 touches in the match against Osasuna. As per Opta, the 18-year-old has become the youngest player to reach 100+ touches in a single La Liga game since at least 2005/06.
Stegen
Stegen made three stunning saves
Goal-keeper Stegen operated valiantly throughout the match.
He made three stunning saves (from Jonathan Calleri, Kike Barja and Ruben Garcia) as Osasuna tried to score the equalizer.
As per Opta, the German goal-keeper has now saved 17 of the last 23 shots on target he has faced for Barcelona in La Liga fixtures (three saves in the first half against Osasuna).